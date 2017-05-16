Ever since the Superstar shake-up, Smackdown has been featuring several videos promoting the debut of several new stars.

With Lana's arrival on the blue brand still being anticipated by fans and Rusev set to appear on the show on Tuesday, the big return the show is waiting for is the arrival of the New Day.

A strong addition

The longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history have been off of TV for several weeks while Kofi Kingston recovers from an ankle injury.

JOIN THE DEBATE

Can the New Day cure the Smackdown tag team division? Join the debate by becoming a GMS writer HERE: http://gms.to/haveyoursay1

Article continues below

The team were traded to Smackdown in the Superstar Shake-up but have yet to make their debut on the show as WWE clearly wants to keep them together as a team.

With the Smackdown tag team division in desperate need of a boost, the arrival of the New Day is crucial for the brand.

Article continues below

A report via RingsideNews however claimed that Kingston is almost ready to return to action and the New Day could also be set for their comeback.

The report claims that the trio is expected to return by early June at the latest, making a Smackdown debut almost imminent.

Smackdown will host the Backlash PPV this Sunday where the surprise number one contenders Breezango will challenge the Usos for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships.

Given the claims that Kingston is almost ready to return, it is not beyond belief that the trio could make their Smackdown debuts at Sunday's event.

Kingston suffered the injury the night after WrestleMania when the group were confronted by former NXT tag team champions, The Revival.

The revival made a name for themselves as a very physical team in NXT so it came as no surprise to see them attack Kingston after they gained the win over Big E and Xavier Woods.

A much needed change

The Smackdown tag team division has arguably never got off of the ground since the Draft in 2016.

Despite new names like American Alpha and the team of Heath Slater and Rhyno being given the chance at the top, neither team really seized their opportunity.

Now with the new look Usos as the champions, the division has a proven tag team carrying the belts and they arguably just need the right opponents.

Their current number one contenders Breezango are another unproven tag team being given a chance at the top on Smackdown.

The addition of the New Day to the division will be a big boost and a much needed change to the show as they attempt to elevate their struggling tag team division.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms