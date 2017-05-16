GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Angle announced a huge Extreme Rules main event (©Twitter @SimpleSaeed).

Number one contenders match for the Universal title made on RAW

Monday's episode of RAW gave the fans several big matches for the upcoming Extreme Rules event in June.

The RAW exclusive show is expected to be the final PPV ahead of the return of the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

A new challenger will emerge

Lesnar won the championship at WrestleMania when he defeated Goldberg but hasn't been seen since, and neither has the title.

It will be at least another three weeks until the red belt is spotted again and by that time, Lesnar will know who his number one contender is.

That is due to the huge announcement made by RAW General Manager Kurt Angle at the start of Monday's show.

Angle announced a fatal 5-way match at Extreme Rules between five of RAW's biggest names with the winner advancing to face Lesnar.

Beginning the show by revealing the extent of Braun Strowman's injury, Angle would reveal that he could be out of action for up to six months.

That would lead to his idea for Extreme Rules and the fatal 5-way match which will bring together Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt together.

Bringing together several big feuds from across the RAW roster, five worthy challengers to Lesnar will battle it out to advance to the Great Balls of Fire event.

WrestleMania rematch?

Surely the favourite for the fatal 5-way at Extreme Rules will be Roman Reigns - the only man in the match without a direct feud on the show ahead of Monday's episode.

The injury to Strowman left Reigns without an ongoing rivalry and while Rollins appears to be continuing his feud with Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt on an apparent collision course with Finn Balor, Reigns must be the favourite in three weeks time.

If Reigns does emerge victorious, he will set up a rematch of the main event from WrestleMania 31 when he and Lesnar last met.

That match is now famous for Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank cash in but it also gave fans a very physical clash between two true heavyweights.

Their feud ahead of WrestleMania 31 was largely criticised for never having the two even brawl before their match - something that could easily be corrected this time around.

WWE
Roman Reigns
Kurt Angle

