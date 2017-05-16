Extreme Rules is three weeks away and Monday's episode of RAW gave the fans clarification over the future of all four titles on the RAW brand.

While the Universal title is still shrouded in some mystery, the Intercontinental, Tag Team and Women's will all be defended at Extreme Rules.

An unusual night

Extreme Rules is the one night of the year where fans can see their favourite superstars battle in matches that they might not see for the rest of the year.

Three new matches were announced on RAW with each one carrying it's own interesting stipulation for those involved.

It started at the top of the show as RAW General Manager Kurt Angle revealed that the main event of Extreme Rules will feature a fatal 5-way match to determine a new number one contender for the Universal title.

Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins will all take part in the main event with their eyes on Brock Lesnar.

Away from the main event however, the Intercontinental title was actually defended on RAW with champion Dean Ambrose retaining his title against the Miz.

Ambrose getting himself purposefully disqualified resulted in the Miz storming into Kurt Angle's office and demanding a rematch.

Angle obliged and set the match up for Extreme Rules, with one special stipulation.

Forcing Ambrose to control his temper, the rule that he will lose his title if he gets disqualified adds an extra bit of intrigue to the match in three weeks time.

Bayley will also receive a title rematch at Extreme Rules as she tries to reclaim her RAW Women's Championship from Alexa Bliss.

The two women clashed on RAW in an altercation that would lead to their title match also gaining a very special stipulation.

Bliss would end up attacking Bayley with a kendo stick and would send her to the trainers room.

Later in the show, Bayley would also have a conversation with Angle in which he would decree that the two will battle for the title at Extreme Rules in a kendo stick on a pole match.

A much lesser used stipulation and one that the fans will surely be intrigued to see return to the modern day program.

The fourth title match made was announced hours before RAW went on the air when it was announced that the RAW Tag Team Championships would be on the line.

The Hardy Boyz will be defending the titles against Sheamus and Cesaro in a match that is currently without a stipulation, but that can always change.

