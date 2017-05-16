With Extreme Rules just three weeks away, one of RAW's mid level tag teams has seemingly come to an end.

The dynamic pairing of R-Truth and Goldust looks to be over as the Golden Truth came to blows on Monday's episode of RAW.

The end of the truth?

The two have been together for several months and have reached several different levels within the tag team division.

However they have seemingly left that division now after Goldust attacked his tag team partner in the middle of the ring during their entrance on RAW.

The two were involved in the tag team turmoil match on RAW last week to decide a new number one contender for the RAW tag team titles.

Sheamus and Cesaro emerged victorious, defeating Golden Truth in the process and clearly the frustration got too much for Goldust.

He had previously been seen backstage with Truth where the two seemingly set out on a mission to find glory.

It didn't last long though with Goldust attacking his partner and leaving him laying in the ring.

A very convincing heel turn by Goldust could see him venture out on his own in search of a singles push.

The fans however were very happy to see him turn on his now former partner as chants of "Thank you Goldust" were sent around the arena.

Clearly a move that will sit well with the fans, it will be very interesting to see where the bizarre one heads next on RAW.

A future title chance?

Separating from R-Truth could leave Goldust in line for a title push further down the line if the WWE intends to head that way.

A chance at the Intercontinental title - a belt he once held would be a fitting final tribute to one of the more eccentric characters of the attitude era.

