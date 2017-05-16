On a day where Lewis Hamilton added yet another title to his collection, the British driver bizarrely lost four-and-a-half pounds in the process at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Hamilton never carries drinks in his vehicle whilst racing in a bid to not cause overload, though this might of not been the wisest thing Hamilton has done.

Circuit de Catalunya is very well known for being particularly hard on drivers' bodies, due to its certain surface and the fact that the track has incredibly high-speed corners throughout the 66 laps involved.

It was evident come the end of the race that Hamilton could not wait to take his helmet off and lose his extra clothing, as the Mercedes driver was drenched in sweat.

Both Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel were neck and neck throughout the whole race, and that took its toll on the British driver through the amazing amount of pounds lost come the finale.

The success in Spain for Hamilton was his 55th victory in his stunning F1 career, though he did make hard work of this one after a slow start.

This latest battle between Hamilton and Vettel will only wet the appetites for when they both meet again very soon, with it becoming a compelling rivalry between the two.

Hamilton spoke after his victory, as The Sun reported his relief in getting over the finishing line and claiming yet another title.

"To stay on Seb was a killer. He was so fast ahead, it was such a push to keep up. It is the rawest fight I can remember having for some time, which I loved.

"This is how the sport needs to be every single race - it is what got me into racing from the beginning. To be able to have this battle with a four-time champion is awesome", stated Hamilton.

Hamilton's win in Spain now puts him just six points behind Vettel, and 25 points clear of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Vettel sits top on 104 points, whilst the Brit is second on 98.

Despite Vettel being top of the standings, it's Mercedes who are top for the teams, as they've earned 161 points so far, compared to Ferrari's 153.

