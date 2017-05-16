So, in less than a week, the 2016/17 Premier League season will be over.

It’s been a campaign dominated by Antonio Conte’s Chelsea side, who are on course to become the second best Premier League side in history in terms of points gained - after only Chelsea in the 2004/05 season.

And it’s at this time of the season that we look back at what we’ve witnessed in the previous 10 months or so.

That’s what Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville did on Monday Night Football after Chelsea beat Watford 4-3.

The two pundits had to pick their goal of the season, manager of the season, player of the season, young player of the season, signing of the season and one to watch for next season.

MNF awards

Here's what they went for:

But they also had to select their Team of the Season. While the PFA Team of the Year has already been announced, Neville and Carragher slightly disagreed with that XI - while they also slightly disagreed with each other.

Neville's Team of the Year

Here is Neville’s team:

Carragher's Team of the Year

And here is Carragher’s team - with him insisting it should be a diamond formation - rather than a 3-4-3.

So, let’s compare the two sides.

Neville has gone for title-winning ‘keeper Thibaut Courtois, while Carragher went for Manchester United’s David de Gea.

They both agree on Cesar Azpilicueta, Toby Alderweireld and David Luiz, with Neville adding Danny Rose to make up his back four.

Going forward, Neville and Carragher agree on four players with N’Golo Kante, Dele Alli, Eden Hazard and Harry Kane making both sides.

Included in Neville’s XI is Kevin de Bruyne and Diego Costa. Meanwhile, Carragher went for Cristian Eriksen, David Silva and Alexis Sanchez.

Two very impressive line-ups, but which one is best?

Who is missing?

But there will be a few players that can consider themselves unfortunate not to feature in either Neville’s or Carragher’s team.

Sadio Mane has been very important for Liverpool this season and was named in the PFA Team of the Year. However, he was snubbed by both Sky Sports pundits.

Also, Premier League top goalscorer Romelu Lukaku was ignored by both Carragher and Neville.

