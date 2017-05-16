GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Carragher and Neville.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville name their Premier League Team of the Season

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

So, in less than a week, the 2016/17 Premier League season will be over.

It’s been a campaign dominated by Antonio Conte’s Chelsea side, who are on course to become the second best Premier League side in history in terms of points gained - after only Chelsea in the 2004/05 season.

And it’s at this time of the season that we look back at what we’ve witnessed in the previous 10 months or so.

Article continues below

That’s what Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville did on Monday Night Football after Chelsea beat Watford 4-3.

The two pundits had to pick their goal of the season, manager of the season, player of the season, young player of the season, signing of the season and one to watch for next season.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Fans are devastated by WWE's huge Strowman injury announcement [Tweets]

Fans are devastated by WWE's huge Strowman injury announcement [Tweets]

John Cena reveals his simple workout and diet routine

John Cena reveals his simple workout and diet routine

Ex-Man Utd trio said Chelsea wouldn't win the PL in August - Drogba has now responded

Ex-Man Utd trio said Chelsea wouldn't win the PL in August - Drogba has now responded

MNF awards

Here's what they went for:

But they also had to select their Team of the Season. While the PFA Team of the Year has already been announced, Neville and Carragher slightly disagreed with that XI - while they also slightly disagreed with each other.

Neville's Team of the Year

Here is Neville’s team:

Carragher's Team of the Year

And here is Carragher’s team - with him insisting it should be a diamond formation - rather than a 3-4-3.

So, let’s compare the two sides.

Neville has gone for title-winning ‘keeper Thibaut Courtois, while Carragher went for Manchester United’s David de Gea.

They both agree on Cesar Azpilicueta, Toby Alderweireld and David Luiz, with Neville adding Danny Rose to make up his back four.

Going forward, Neville and Carragher agree on four players with N’Golo Kante, Dele Alli, Eden Hazard and Harry Kane making both sides.

FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-ARSENAL

Included in Neville’s XI is Kevin de Bruyne and Diego Costa. Meanwhile, Carragher went for Cristian Eriksen, David Silva and Alexis Sanchez.

Two very impressive line-ups, but which one is best?

Who is missing?

But there will be a few players that can consider themselves unfortunate not to feature in either Neville’s or Carragher’s team.

Sadio Mane has been very important for Liverpool this season and was named in the PFA Team of the Year. However, he was snubbed by both Sky Sports pundits.

Also, Premier League top goalscorer Romelu Lukaku was ignored by both Carragher and Neville.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Didier Drogba
Football
Gary Neville
Frank Lampard
Thierry Henry

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Fans are devastated by WWE's huge Strowman injury announcement [Tweets]

Fans are devastated by WWE's huge Strowman injury announcement [Tweets]

John Cena reveals his simple workout and diet routine

John Cena reveals his simple workout and diet routine

Ex-Man Utd trio said Chelsea wouldn't win the PL in August - Drogba has now responded

Ex-Man Utd trio said Chelsea wouldn't win the PL in August - Drogba has now responded

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

CM Punk responds to Randy Orton's indie scene shoot

CM Punk responds to Randy Orton's indie scene shoot

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again