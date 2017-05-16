Why Antonio Conte was 'angry' with what Diego Costa did vs Watford

Monday night was meant to be an evening of celebration for Chelsea, having already secured the Premier League title, but Watford ended up giving them a run for their money in what turned out to be a thrilling encounter at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues eventually came away 4-3 winners, with John Terry getting himself on the scoresheet and grabbing the headlines on what will likely be his penultimate appearance in front of his home crowd.

With the title in the bag, the fixture gave manager Antonio Conte a chance to make a few changes, which he did by leaving striker and top scorer Diego Costa on the bench.

Costa has always been a man who has done his own thing, but against the Hornets he took that to the next level when he took a little jaunt at half time.

Typically during the break, the substitutes take to the pitch to warm up ahead of any possible changes the manager might want to make, but the Spanish international had other ideas.

Yep, it seems that Costa was feeling a bit peckish, and instead of doing his warm up he instead went to go and find himself a snack, turning up in the press office to raid the buffet.

The Blues always manage to put on a top notch spread for the press at Stamford Bridge and Costa wasn't going to miss out on the sarnies and the cake on offer.

Bemused journalists had to double take when they saw the frontman, double checking the team sheet to make sure that he was actually involved on the day.

Witnesses, according to the Mirror, overheard him say "I'm so hungry" in Spanish before picking out some grub to smuggle away.

Antonio Conte is usually a man not to be crossed, if his passionate displays on the sidelines are anything to go by, bot on this instance he seemed to let it go.

After the game a number of the attending press informed the Italian what Costa had done and in his usual charming manner he replied: "Which type of food? It's very important this."

Someone told him that he ate chocolate cake and Conte responded: "In this case I'm very angry with him because he must think to give me a bit of chocolate cake. Because I was suffering during the game."

What a classy guy. It's a good time to be a Chelsea player right now and the great mood is spreading right through the squad.

