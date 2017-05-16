GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Terry.

John Terry attempts to tackle Tom Cleverley with his head during Chelsea v Watford

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

John Terry’s Chelsea career has just 90 minutes remaining following his penultimate match at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Terry was given a rare start for the champions against Watford and marked it with what could be his last goal for the club.

However, just seconds later, his attempted header back to Asmir Begovic fell straight to Etienne Capoue who made no mistake.

Article continues below

Chelsea did go on to win 4-3 but Terry won’t be pleased with the fact his side conceded three goals with him marshaling the defence. And there were times that 36-year-old was exposed and looked to be seriously lacking in pace against Watford’s front line.

While Terry might not the defender he once was, he still has the leadership qualities to continue his career.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Fans are devastated by WWE's huge Strowman injury announcement [Tweets]

Fans are devastated by WWE's huge Strowman injury announcement [Tweets]

John Cena reveals his simple workout and diet routine

John Cena reveals his simple workout and diet routine

Ex-Man Utd trio said Chelsea wouldn't win the PL in August - Drogba has now responded

Ex-Man Utd trio said Chelsea wouldn't win the PL in August - Drogba has now responded

And that was seen during the match against Watford.

Throughout his playing days, Terry has been willing to put his body on the line for his side.

The most notable example of this was back in the 2007 League Cup final against Arsenal when he attempted a header in the box despite Abou Diaby’s flying boot.

Terry v Diaby

It left Terry knocked out cold having swallowed his tongue.

But Terry risked a similar injury against Watford. Having stumbled, Terry attempted to tackle Tom Cleverly whilst using his head.

No, really.

Terry tackles with his head

Take a look:

Twitter reacts

And Twitter absolutely loved it. Check out the reaction:

That’s why he’s loved so much around the football world.

Following Chelsea’s victory over Watford, Terry explained how he might actually retire this summer, rather than continue his career.

Terry on his future

“I never wanted to be that player just hanging about that people can’t wait to get rid of or stopping the progress of a younger player coming through," he said. 

"The transition for me being on the bench and seeing it from a different aspect this year has served me well and will do if I go into management in the future.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-WATFORD

"I know I said I wanted to play regular football, but I have not ruled out Sunday being my last game and retiring.

"It depends if the right offer comes along I will sit and consider it with my family, whether it’s here or abroad, but I haven’t made any decisions yet and I am just evaluating my options."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Cesar Azpilicueta
Cesar Azpilicueta
Francesc Fabregas
Didier Drogba
Diego Costa
Football
Frank Lampard

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Fans are devastated by WWE's huge Strowman injury announcement [Tweets]

Fans are devastated by WWE's huge Strowman injury announcement [Tweets]

John Cena reveals his simple workout and diet routine

John Cena reveals his simple workout and diet routine

Ex-Man Utd trio said Chelsea wouldn't win the PL in August - Drogba has now responded

Ex-Man Utd trio said Chelsea wouldn't win the PL in August - Drogba has now responded

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

CM Punk responds to Randy Orton's indie scene shoot

CM Punk responds to Randy Orton's indie scene shoot

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again