John Terry’s Chelsea career has just 90 minutes remaining following his penultimate match at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Terry was given a rare start for the champions against Watford and marked it with what could be his last goal for the club.

However, just seconds later, his attempted header back to Asmir Begovic fell straight to Etienne Capoue who made no mistake.

Chelsea did go on to win 4-3 but Terry won’t be pleased with the fact his side conceded three goals with him marshaling the defence. And there were times that 36-year-old was exposed and looked to be seriously lacking in pace against Watford’s front line.

While Terry might not the defender he once was, he still has the leadership qualities to continue his career.

And that was seen during the match against Watford.

Throughout his playing days, Terry has been willing to put his body on the line for his side.

The most notable example of this was back in the 2007 League Cup final against Arsenal when he attempted a header in the box despite Abou Diaby’s flying boot.

It left Terry knocked out cold having swallowed his tongue.

But Terry risked a similar injury against Watford. Having stumbled, Terry attempted to tackle Tom Cleverly whilst using his head.

No, really.

That’s why he’s loved so much around the football world.

Following Chelsea’s victory over Watford, Terry explained how he might actually retire this summer, rather than continue his career.

Terry on his future

“I never wanted to be that player just hanging about that people can’t wait to get rid of or stopping the progress of a younger player coming through," he said.

"The transition for me being on the bench and seeing it from a different aspect this year has served me well and will do if I go into management in the future.

"I know I said I wanted to play regular football, but I have not ruled out Sunday being my last game and retiring.

"It depends if the right offer comes along I will sit and consider it with my family, whether it’s here or abroad, but I haven’t made any decisions yet and I am just evaluating my options."

