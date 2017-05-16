Fresh from a breathtaking defeat of Sebestian Vettel in his third track victory of the season, Lewis Hamilton has had a thing or two to say about the powers that be within the sport and their spin on his personal life.

While other drivers go home to their families after their races, Hamilton feels that him being in the public eye has led the sport to portray him as somewhat of a playboy.

Speaking to Men's Health Australia, Hamilton is quoted as saying: “There is a template someone invented for a racing driver.

“You have to be a square and fit into a box — and the shape is ‘boring as f***’.

“Don’t do anything but live and breathe racing. Don’t enjoy, don’t smile."

Lamenting the serious nature of the life he has had to lead since he started making headway in the sport's nursery circuits, Formula Renault, Formula Three, and GP2, Hamilton added: "I was robbed of being able to grow naturally. I didn’t get to hang out with my friends."

This has led Hamilton to start making new friends at events and, inevitably, with celebrities whose paths he crossed at races.

All of this seems to be pointing to a degree of hypocrisy within the sport.

While F1 relishes its status and popularity among celebrities as a way of self-promotion, it seems that Hamilton doesn't feel the sport embraces its drivers in the same way.

While the likes of Rihanna and Jay-Z are welcome on the side of the track, Hamilton claims that his extra-curricular activities are simply signs that he is more 'normal' than most of his F1 counterparts.

And while this has increased his public profile and popularity, amassing a reputed £185m fortune in the process, this hasn't made him popular internally.

Hamilton, however, is seemingly willing to take the moral high ground for the time being, insisting that he trains and works just as hard as the other drivers do, and points to looking to live a life beyond the sport eventually.

He says: “I don’t believe I have a playboy life.

“I’m no less focused than any of my peers. They live a different life. They go home and are not pictured at events.

“I train just as much as them — maybe more. But I do this other stuff.

“I have so much energy.

"I train, I travel, I’m learning about music and fashion, reading a lot. I just want to experience everything. If I can be in the studio with Jay Z, with Pharrell... I like to be around greatness."

Whatever else is going on, he is relishing this year's title race.

With the likes of Ferrari now seemingly back in contention, there is a less intense atmosphere at Mercedes, who have dominated the last three championships: "It’s great having a battle with another team. It’s much more enjoyable because there’s no tension."

It is shaping up to be a battle of the ex-prodigies as Hamilton and Vettel seem set to lock horns and do battle, with the German looking to land a fifth career title and first since 2013.

Whatever happens on the track this season, Hamilton seems unwilling to compromise on his hobbies and interests outside of his work, refusing to bow to F1's desire for all the talk about the drivers to be exclusively track-related.

Is Hamilton marring the sport's image or is he just a young man exploring life as he is entitled? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

