Boston Celtics clinch Eastern Conference Finals berth with game 7 win

The Boston Celtics will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals after they saw off the challenge of the Washington Wizards with a 10-point game 7 victory.

Isaiah Thomas (29/2/12) had a huge double-double to ensure the series stayed with home court advantage - all seven game have been won by the home team - and game one will take place in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Kelly Olynyk (26/5/4) was huge off the bench as he shot 10/14 from the field. Al Horford (15/6/5) also had a strong night.

Otto Porter Jr (20/10/2) and John Wall (18/7/11) both had double-doubles for the Wizards while Bradley Beal (38/4/2) led all players in scoring, but it wasn't to be for Washington.

However, having failed to reach the playoffs last season, Scott Brookes can be proud of his first campaign in charge in D.C. as the team were a game from their first Conference Finals series since 1979.

Having enjoyed an extended period of rest, the Cleveland Cavaliers are heavy favourites ahead of their matchup with the Celtics. But don't count out the grit and determination of Isaiah Thomas and his team.