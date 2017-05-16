We've seen some truly special goals throughout the 2016/17 Premier League season.

Jordan Henderson started the trend in September at Stamford Bridge, where the Liverpool captain found the top-right corner from 30 yards in a 2-1 win over Chelsea.

A sublime solo effort from Dimitri Payet then followed in October before Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a scorpion kick for Manchester United in December.

Scorpion kicks are rare in football, yet football fans were treated to an even better one in January when Olivier Giroud scored against Crystal Palace.

From Alexis Sanchez's cross, the Frenchman flicked the ball past Wayne Hennessey and off the crossbar to send Arsenal fans crazy.

However, it was Andy Carroll who won January Goal of the Month for his emphatic overhead kick at home to Palace, while Eden Hazard claimed February's prize after beating Arsenal's entire defence to score.

So many special goals, yet there could be only one winner when Sky Sports asked viewers to vote for Goal of the Season on Monday Night Football.

Before the unveiling, Jamie Carragher named Carroll's overhead kick as his winner and Gary Neville opted for Giroud's scorpion kick, describing is as "unique".

But somehow, neither goal won MNF Goal of the Season. Carroll's didn't even finish in the top three.

According to football fans - or should I say Liverpool fans - Emre Can's overhead kick against Watford earlier this month is the Goal of the Season, winning 35% of the vote.

Eighty-five thousand people voted and Can came out on top - even Neville found it funny when the winner was announced. Check out the top five in the tweet below.

Suffice to say Twitter was less than impressed with Can winning Goal of the Season. A brilliant overhead kick it might of been, but nothing we haven't seen before.

Here's how football fans reacted.

Can's goal was certainly an important one given the circumstances. Had the German not scored, Liverpool might have drawn against Watford and lost ground in the race for the top four.

The Reds are currently third in the Premier League and victory against Middlesbrough this weekend will guarantee them Champions League football for next season.

