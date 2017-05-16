GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Diego Costa and Oscar.

Oscar offers Diego Costa advice about China move

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Diego Costa will leave Antonio Conte with a huge void to fill if he chooses to leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

The Spaniard has been at his prolific best for large patches of the campaign, registering an impressive 20 goals and six assists in 34 Premier League starts.

Costa – the striker of choice for no less than 93 per cent of the Blues’ total league minutes to date – will be a difficult player to replace should he make his widely expected exit this summer.

Article continues below

Conte has preferred the former Atletico Madrid hitman to his £33 million understudy Michy Batshuayi even during periods when he appeared more interested in brawling with opposition defenders than finding the net.

But for all the faith his manager has maintained in him despite a heated bust-up between the pair during January, it may not be enough to keep Costa in a Chelsea shirt next season.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Fans are devastated by WWE's huge Strowman injury announcement [Tweets]

Fans are devastated by WWE's huge Strowman injury announcement [Tweets]

John Cena reveals his simple workout and diet routine

John Cena reveals his simple workout and diet routine

Ex-Man Utd trio said Chelsea wouldn't win the PL in August - Drogba has now responded

Ex-Man Utd trio said Chelsea wouldn't win the PL in August - Drogba has now responded

The 28-year-old has continued to be linked with Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian since they unsuccessfully bid for his services last winter.

It is clear why the rumours have failed to diminish since the prospect of a move first transpired, with wages in excess of £600,000-a-week reportedly on offer.

Oscar – a former Chelsea colleague of Costa’s for two seasons – is one of the most high-profile stars to have been lured to the riches of the Far East in recent times.

The Shanghai SIPG January signing has said he would be thrilled if his old teammate joined him in China, before offering some insight into his experience so far.

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea - Premier League

"It's hard for me to give specific advice to Costa. The only thing I can tell him is that I quite enjoy my life in China," Oscar told Chinese network CCTV-5, as per Goal.

"I don't have any problems so far. The culture here is obviously very different from that of my country, but we are getting used to it, bit by bit.

"Everyone has got to figure out the things he wants most. And I believe coming to China is the best choice for me.

"If Costa moves here, I will be delighted. He is pursuing happiness and I hope everyone has a happy life."

For what it’s worth, Conte will likely be in the market for another striker this summer regardless of whether Costa remains in west London.

However, his leading goalscorer’s all-important decision will play a hand in determining if he pursues a world-class replacement or a promising back-up.

Should Costa leave Chelsea this summer? Give YOUR opinion in the comment box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Oscar
Chelsea
Didier Drogba
Diego Costa
Football

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Fans are devastated by WWE's huge Strowman injury announcement [Tweets]

Fans are devastated by WWE's huge Strowman injury announcement [Tweets]

John Cena reveals his simple workout and diet routine

John Cena reveals his simple workout and diet routine

Ex-Man Utd trio said Chelsea wouldn't win the PL in August - Drogba has now responded

Ex-Man Utd trio said Chelsea wouldn't win the PL in August - Drogba has now responded

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

CM Punk responds to Randy Orton's indie scene shoot

CM Punk responds to Randy Orton's indie scene shoot

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again