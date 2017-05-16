GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Cricket

Worrying times for Australian cricket.

David Warner makes worrying admission regarding The Ashes

With The Ashes fast approaching, Australia's cricketers are standing firm on their demands as they refuse to compromise in a pay dispute.

While the players are believed to have been offered a salary increase, the latest contracts put down on the table in front of them have been rejected out of hand given that a revenue-share clause has been removed.

Given cricket's popularity and the global audiences attracted by The Ashes series, the players are using their position to negotiate higher earnings, and, while they have been offered a guarantee of more money at a basic level, the players believe that they should be offered percentages of Cricket Australia's income on top of these minimum earnings as it's their performances on the wicket and in the field that generate the majority of this revenue.

In an interview with The Age, one of Australia's longest-standing newspapers, vice-captain David Warner has put it simply: "We [the players] want a fair share and the revenue-sharing model".

While the board at Cricket Australia are standing firm for the time being, having now retracted the contracts they initially offered, there now seems to be somewhat of a stand-off and a battle of wits appears to have begun.

There are a couple of friendly Tests against Bangladesh lined up in August, likely to attract large audiences and sizeable revenue streams, but The Ashes are the next major competitive fixtures on Australia's agenda.

With this lucrative fixture looming, the players are united according to their vice-captain and talismanic batsman Warner, and won't let the romance of The Ashes fixtures deter them from what they see as fair deal.

He added: “If it gets to the extreme, they might not have a team for the Ashes.

"We won’t buckle at all, we are standing together and very strong, and as you can see from all the people that have spoken so far, we are all on the same wavelength."

With six months until The Ashes 2017-2018 series kicks off on home soil, Cricket Australia will be confident that a deal will be made in time and be hoping to win the ensuing PR battle.

However, with so much time left before their next fixture, they won't be pressing the panic button just yet.

