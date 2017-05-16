As their rivalry continues to develop as we progress through the 2017 Formula One season, Sebastian Vettel has praised Lewis Hamilton's "passion" for the sport.

The German is visibly looking to create a healthier rivalry than the internal struggle which saw Mercedes grabbing all the headlines last season, for all the right and the wrong reasons, and insists their differences "shouldn't matter".

Vettel says it is this "passion" which unites the pair and, despite his disappointment, was happy to doff his cap to the Mercedes team who simply made better use of the race conditions on the day in Barcelona.

Article continues below

Talking about their similarities, Vettel said: "I think we have a great common passion -- we love racing.

"Outside the track we are not best friends, I have known him for a long time but I don't have a problem with him. I think we are very different but I don't think that matters. It shouldn't matter."

Article continues below

There were some positives for his team, however, and the German knows there will be other opportunities to get one over his rival having learnt a valuable lesson.

Vettel said: "I wanted to win, so not entirely happy but at the same time I have nothing to complain or moan about as he drove past us on the track and they did a better job as a team. He did a better job."

The jovial nature with which the two men talked post-race clearly demonstrated genuine mutual respect and will provide, in some quarters, a welcome contrast to the bitterness of the rivalry between Vettel's fellow countryman Nico Rosberg and Hamilton last season.

But, we should not mistake any jocularity for a lack of appetite, according to Vettel.

Ferrari are just getting started and given that their last drivers' championship came in 2006 courtesy of Kimi Raikkonen, they are humble enough to be happy with keeping pace for the time being.

"We're very happy when we have the chance to race Mercedes," the German admitted post-race.

"They [Mercedes] have been proving over and over the last couple of years that they are the team to beat and we are so far giving them a good run for their money."

The eventual goal though will be to emulate his successes between 2010 and 2013, which saw him dominate the podium and rack up four consecutive drivers' championships as Hamilton had to look on enviably from the shadows.

While tight battles are good sport on the track, they ultimately leave drivers and teams with headaches, particularly if they don't go the right way often enough.

"We don't want to battle with them closely, we want to be ahead of them. So obviously it's nice to have close battles but you want to have them in your favour at the end of the race."

While few people will begrudge Vettel a return to the pinnacle of F1, Lewis Hamilton will be looking to hold him at bay as the two face off in the winding streets of Monaco in two weekends time on May 28.

Performing in qualifying will be key and Vettel will be hoping to land pole as the tight-knit streets provide a terrain where overtaking as Hamilton did in Spain is notoriously tricky.

The German, still in a relatively new car, will be looking to get ahead on track and in the championship.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms