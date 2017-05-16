Love him or loathe him, John Terry deserves commendation as one of the last remaining players of his kind at the highest level of the game.

The veteran defender has racked up over 700 senior appearances for Chelsea and 14 major honours over the course of a glittering 22-year career.

Despite featuring in only 13 matches in all competitions this season, Terry has earned praise for his vital contribution off the pitch.

Article continues below

Antonio Conte recently applauded the 36-year-old for helping his squad maintain their focus en route to claiming the Premier League title in the Italian’s first season in charge.

Given the inspirational example Terry has set while wearing the captain’s armband throughout his days as a Chelsea regular, it is no surprise his influence is equally as crucial behind the scenes.

Article continues below

But his two decades of service at the club are set to come to an end when his contract expires at the conclusion of the season.

After marking his first league start since February with a goal against Watford, Terry is expected to face Sunderland in the final match of the Premier League season on Sunday.

However, while it will be his last outing for Chelsea, the former England international has not ruled out hanging up his boots altogether once the final whistle blows at Stamford Bridge.

"I've still not ruled out Sunday being my last game and retiring from football," Terry told Sky Sports 1, as per the Telegraph.

"It depends, if the right offer comes along I will sit down and consider it with my family - whether that's here, abroad, or wherever that may be.

"Genuinely I haven't made any decisions of yet and I'm evaluating all my options at the moment."

Terry has stated his decision to leave Chelsea comes from a desire to play regular football again – something he is believed to be still capable of, not least in the eyes of his current manager.

Asked if the club legend should retire, Conte said: "No. Absolutely [not].

"Otherwise he stays here. John wants to continue to play. I wish for him and his family the best. Chelsea will be always his home.”

Irrespective of whether Sunday marks the end of his playing career, Terry could not bid farewell to Stamford Bridge in a more appropriate setting than celebrating a fifth Premier League title.

Should John Terry retire at the end of the season? Give YOUR opinion in the comment box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms