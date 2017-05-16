Alvaro Morata is in a curious situation at Real Madrid. Despite not being a regular starter, the 24-year-old has been in prolific form this term hitting an impressive 20 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions.

He is the club's top scorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo, so you would think that the management staff would be eager to hold onto him and keep him happy as the summer transfer window approaches.

Having come through Real's youth ranks, he has already been sold once, albeit at a time when he was still developing, and despite his stellar goal record this time around manager Zinedine Zidane is still yet to issue a hands off warning.

Over the weekend, Los Blancos navigated the toughest game of their title run-in by beating Sevilla 4-1 to set themselves up for their crunch game-in-hand encounter with Celta Vigo this week.

Morata didn't get himself on the scoresheet against the Andalusian side, and when he was brought off for Lucas Vazquez on the hour mark, he let his frustrations show.

With just two games remaining, Real have played their final game of the campaign in front of the Bernabeu crowd, giving the home crowd a final chance to see some of their heroes on their own patch.

Much was made of James Rodriguez's reaction when he was taken off, as he appeared to be giving an emotional goodbye to the crowd by applauding all four corners of the stadium.

But Morata's own reaction went under the radar at the time as he too may have played his final game at the Bernabeu, too.

As you can see from the video above, as he left the field he refused to shake Zinedine Zidane's hand, as he let hid frustrations show.

Morata recently gave an interesting interview to The Guardian in which he expressed his concerns about his chances at a club like Real, even when he is in form and scoring goals.

And it's easy to understand why. With 20 goals (15 in the league) and six assists, that kind of form is worthy of a regular starting berth.

Gianluigi Buffon has already said that he wishes the Spanish international had stayed at Juventus, and with a number of Premier League clubs rumoured to be interested in his signature, he will have no shortage of suitors when the transfer window opens in the coming weeks.

