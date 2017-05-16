Manchester United are set for a giant facelift this summer as Jose Mourinho will look to overhaul his squad after a disappointing first season in charge.

Even though the Red Devils have generally been in good form over the course of the campaign and have a Europa League final to look forward to, they have once again missed out on the top four as well as failing to mount a serious title challenge.

Reports of how much United will have to spend has varied between wild figures like £100 million and £250 million, but one constant has been one of the players that they are said to be interested in.

Over the weekend, much was made of James Rodriguez's supposed farewell to the Real Madrid crowd, applauding all four corners of the stadium as he was subbed off during their 4-1 win over Sevilla.

The 25-year-old has been in and out of Zinedine Zidane's plans this term, and on more than one occasion has expressed his frustrations at his lack of playing time.

Many believe he is set to depart the Santiago Bernabeu this summer to head for Old Trafford with super agent Jorge Mendes meeting with Madrid president Florentino Perez to inform him that Rodriguez had agreed a deal in principle to join Mourinho in Manchester.

Both Man City and Chelsea have also been linked with his signature, but according to Colombian radio station RCN, United are set to announce the deal as early as this Sunday.

This weekend could see Real crown themselves La Liga champions with a win over Malaga – providing they manage to overcome Celta Vigo on Wednesday.

And Radio Caracol believe this will be the time where all parties make an announcement on his future.

However, a report in Spanish newspaper AS believes that Real may want to wait until after the Champions League final in June.

Whenever the announcement is made, it seems that James is on his way to Manchester and there's no doubt he will be a magnificent addition to the Premier League.

The only hope is that he won't turn out to be another Angel Di Maria, who famously failed to settle in Manchester during his solitary year at Old Trafford.

