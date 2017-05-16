It’s at this time in the season that we look back at the previous 10 months of football and give out virtual awards to players and teams.

That’s what Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher did on Monday Night Football as they had to pick their goal of the season, manager of the season, player of the season, young player of the season, signing of the season and one to watch for next season.

Not only that, they each picked their Premier League Team of the Season.

Article continues below

It’s something that all football fans like to do - attempt to pick the best XI from the campaign they’ve just witnessed.

But rarely do people agree.

Article continues below

Each 'Team of the Season' differs based on opinion and, possibly, club allegiances.

However, one Team of the Season that we can’t really argue with is the one from CIES Football Observatory.

According to their website, “The CIES Football Observatory has a global reputation for devising statistical indicators which are perfectly comparable from both a spatial and temporal perspective. This expertise allows us to rank players and teams on an objective and transparent basis.”

Right, ok.

Anyway, they’ve created a Team of the Season based on their ranking from the top-five leagues - the Premier League, the Bundesliga, Ligue 1, La Liga and Serie A.

Europe's Team of the Year

And here it is:

Goalkeeper | Manuel Neuer | Bayern Munich

Right back | Bruno Peres | Roma

Left back | Alex Sandro | Juventus

Centre back | Javi Martinez | Bayern Munich

Centre back | Mats Hummel | Bayern Munich

Centre midfield | Thiago Alcantara | Bayern Munich

Centre midfield | Paul Pogba | Manchester United

Centre midfield | Naby Keita | RB Leipzig

Striker | Dries Mertens | Napoli

Striker | Lionel Messi | Barcelona

Striker | Cristiano Ronaldo | Real Madrid

We’re sure many of you will disagree with the team but who can argue with stats?

The top 10 in each position

CIES also compiled a top-10 list of goalkeepers, centre backs, full-backs, central defensive midfielders, central attacking midfielders, wingers and central forwards.

Here they are:

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms