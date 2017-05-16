Chelsea have sauntered to the Premier League title after a season of utter dominance under the guidance of Antonio Conte.

The Blues secured their third league title of the decade with victory over West Brom last Friday evening to stave off a late challenge from London rivals Tottenham.

Conte has engineered his team to achieve some incredible things in his first season in charge: they have dropped just 13 league points since losing to Arsenal at the Emirates way back in September.

Few would argue Chelsea have been one of the most deserving champions in recent seasons with several of their stars producing standout performances over the course of the campaign.

The vital contributions of N’Golo Kante, Eden Hazard and Diego Costa have somewhat overshadowed the remarkable consistency of an entire squad that is surely one of the best in the Blues’ history.

But given the convincing manner in which these players have marched to the Premier League crown, how does this cohort stack up against other title-winning Chelsea squads?

Well, Frank Lampard has given has an authoritative answer to that exact question, picking a combined XI from the 2017 and 2005 champions with the help of former England colleague Owen Hargreaves.

The Stamford Bridge legend was a crucial member of the Jose Mourinho team who lifted the trophy 12 years ago, but he admits even he would be hard-pressed to make this glittering team sheet.

"I don't see where I would have played with the back three at Chelsea now," Lampard said, as per the official Premier League website.

"He's got pace in the team with Hazard and Pedro or Willian, and I didn't have that much pace!"

This was always going to be a difficult task with so many world-class players to choose from, but here is the all-star line-up according to the three-time Premier League champion.

FORMATION: 4-2-3-1

GK: Petr Cech

RB: Cesar Azpilicueta

CB: John Terry

CB: Ricardo Carvalho

LB: William Gallas

DM: N’Golo Kante

DM: Claude Makelele

RW: Arjen Robben

CAM: Frank Lampard

LW: Eden Hazard

ST: Diego Costa

While it is a formidable team, his preference of Diego Costa over Didier Drogba is certainly an interesting one.

However, when Lampard weighs up the respective influence each striker had during the 2005 and 2017 seasons, the Spaniard gets the nod due to his comparatively instant impact in west London.

