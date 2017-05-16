GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Frank Lampard.

Frank Lampard picks combined Chelsea XI from 2005 and 2017

Published

Football News
24/7

Chelsea have sauntered to the Premier League title after a season of utter dominance under the guidance of Antonio Conte.

The Blues secured their third league title of the decade with victory over West Brom last Friday evening to stave off a late challenge from London rivals Tottenham.

Conte has engineered his team to achieve some incredible things in his first season in charge: they have dropped just 13 league points since losing to Arsenal at the Emirates way back in September.

Article continues below

Few would argue Chelsea have been one of the most deserving champions in recent seasons with several of their stars producing standout performances over the course of the campaign.

The vital contributions of N’Golo Kante, Eden Hazard and Diego Costa have somewhat overshadowed the remarkable consistency of an entire squad that is surely one of the best in the Blues’ history.

Article continues below

But given the convincing manner in which these players have marched to the Premier League crown, how does this cohort stack up against other title-winning Chelsea squads?

Well, Frank Lampard has given has an authoritative answer to that exact question, picking a combined XI from the 2017 and 2005 champions with the help of former England colleague Owen Hargreaves.

The Stamford Bridge legend was a crucial member of the Jose Mourinho team who lifted the trophy 12 years ago, but he admits even he would be hard-pressed to make this glittering team sheet.

"I don't see where I would have played with the back three at Chelsea now," Lampard said, as per the official Premier League website.

"He's got pace in the team with Hazard and Pedro or Willian, and I didn't have that much pace!"

This was always going to be a difficult task with so many world-class players to choose from, but here is the all-star line-up according to the three-time Premier League champion.

FORMATION: 4-2-3-1

GK: Petr Cech

Barclays Premiership - Manchester United v Chelsea

RB: Cesar Azpilicueta

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-WATFORD

CB: John Terry

Chelsea's captain John Terry (R) is chas

CB: Ricardo Carvalho

Chelsea v Fulham

LB: William Gallas

Chelsea v Fulham

DM: N’Golo Kante

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-SOUTHAMPTON

DM: Claude Makelele

Charlton Athletic v Chelsea

RW: Arjen Robben

Chelsea v Birmingham City

CAM: Frank Lampard

Chelsea v Fulham

LW: Eden Hazard

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-MIDDLESBROUGH

ST: Diego Costa

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea - Premier League

While it is a formidable team, his preference of Diego Costa over Didier Drogba is certainly an interesting one.

However, when Lampard weighs up the respective influence each striker had during the 2005 and 2017 seasons, the Spaniard gets the nod due to his comparatively instant impact in west London.

p1bg8c5s6m8vv1esh109ikkf1e349.jpg

Do you agree with the team Lampard has chosen? Give YOUR opinion in the comment box below!

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Chelsea
Diego Costa
Football
Frank Lampard

