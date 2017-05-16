Lewis Hamilton is not only one of Formula One’s hottest properties, but is also a much-loved public figure that shares his passions with fans around the world.

And Britain’s golden boy, who secured a herculean victory that saw him lose four-and-a-half pounds at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona over the weekend, attributed his motivation to tennis as he takes a massive stride towards a fourth Formula One world title.

His love for tennis would seem ironic to some, especially after he was denied entry into Wimbledon’s Royal Box after turning up with an open-collar look in the form of a floral shirt, however, he is using two of the sport's biggest legends to help inspire him on a regular basis.

Article continues below

It seems as though Hamilton is striking up a fierce, but mutually respectful, relationship with Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, after a previously turbulent one with former teammate Nico Rosberg, who retired at the end of last season.

And he has used his tennis allegories to compare and contrast his relationships with the two drivers, saying: “I loved the fight with Sebastian.

Article continues below

"The best way I can put it is that I love watching tennis, I love watching Federer and Djokovic in finals, and what I really admire is their consistency. I admire their concentration, how they stay at the limit. I felt I had that battle on Sunday.”

It’s proving to be a mammoth season so far and Mercedes and Ferrari have battled ferociously to see one another off as they power through race after race, the last one leaving Hamilton breathless and overwhelmed.

Their next battle will take place in the Formula One haven of Monaco, where it has emerged that Vettel is favourite to seize the day and claim victory.

Experts have noted that Ferrari’s vehicle this season appears slightly more agile and responsive than Mercedes and prior to the season there was a definite edge to the red side of the sport, with Hamilton then concluding that Ferrari had the better engine and would pose a greater threat this season.

Even though Vettel’s car would be greater suited to Monte Carlo’s sharp-angled turns, Hamilton is prepared to give his all again, knowing that another victory would place him above Vettel.

Speaking to reporters, Hamilton said: “You can get ahead for one race and be behind in the next. It is about trying to perform as I have here, and at every one of the 15 races we have left. What matters is whether I am leading the championship after the last race.”

While off the track it’s all laughs and fun, on the track both drivers mean serious business. This was epitomised during the last race, when Hamilton was pushed out wide at Turn One, a move that he claimed to be “dangerous.”

In the end, it was a stroke of strategic brilliance that saw him pip his rival to conquer Spain, as he somehow managed to last longer on medium tyres before overtaking his German rival on soft tyres.

“I love a tough fight and I love a challenge,” he said.

“Sebastian was respectful, and that respect stayed the same at the end. After the Grand Prix he said that he was angry. He drove a fantastic race but I can understand how he feels. We are never going to be happy finishing second. If he had come second and been happy, I would be concerned.”

Monaco promises to be a thriller and neither driver looks keen on slipping up.

Can Hamilton steer Mercedes to victory in Monaco? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms