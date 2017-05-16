You've heard it a thousand times by now. Who is better: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?

In fact, a thousand times might be under-selling it. Both men have been on top of the game for around a decade and are still banging in the goals to this day.

Ronaldo has 37 goals for Real Madrid this season - the first campaign in six years where he will score under 50 - while Messi has rattled in 51 for Barcelona.

CR7 has won the Ballon d'Or four times, Messi has won it five times. It's an incredible battle between two of the greatest players the game has ever seen and we're lucky enough to have seen them compete opposite each other for all these years.

But how did their first ever clash go?

Back in the 2007-2008 season, Manchester United met Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Champions League and a 23-year-old Ronaldo would go head-to-head with a 20-year-old Messi for the first time.

While the first leg in the Nou Camp would end 0-0, many fans might not remember the moment where Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty. Watch the clip below to relive their first encounter.

Messi had said ahead of the fixture at the 2007 World Player of the Year awards: "Cristiano Ronaldo is an extraordinary player and it would be brilliant to be in the same team as him".

Obviously, with Ronaldo now 32 and Messi looking likely to be a lifelong Barcelona player, that seems like something a fan could only dream of.

Back in January, Ronaldo also commented on comparisons between the two and insisted they should not exist.

"Cristiano is Cristiano and Messi is Messi," Ronaldo told reporters. "We are both great players with individual and team titles that speak for themselves. The comparison? I don't like to compare, that word doesn't exist for me. We are different, two people just doing their jobs, that is all.

"He tries to be the best player for his team and I try to do the same for mine. We are rivals because we play for different clubs, but when we are together we show each other mutual respect. We have a normal relationship.

"People compare us all that time, that is normal. People even compared our sons when they were born and talk about who is the fastest and smartest at school. This is all part of the business. But I think that you can't compare these things."

