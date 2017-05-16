Juan Martin del Potro has continued his dominant record against Grigor Dimitrov with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win at the Italian Open in Rome on Monday.

The Argentine recovered after dropping the first set to wrap up his fifth victory in as many meetings with the world No. 8.

Del Potro broke his opponent four times in the final two sets to advance to a second round meeting with Great Britain’s Kyle Edmund.

Article continues below

The 28-year-old – who returned to his homeland from the Millennium Estoril Open two weeks ago following the death of his grandfather – had never faced Dimitrov on clay before.

With that in mind, del Potro was understandably pleased to maintain his impressive streak against one of the most dangerous players on the tour right now.

Article continues below

Speaking in his post-match interview, as per the official ATP website, del Potro said: “I think I played well during the whole match. I had my break points in the first set, and Grigor played better in that moment. I think he took the opportunities.

“But in the second and in the third I played solid from the baseline. I hit harder with my backhands, and I think my serves helped to win the match.”

Del Potro is a player renowned for his ability to blast passing shots beyond his opponents from the baseline, and he certainly lived up to his reputation with one particular effort in the second set.

With Dimitrov on serve with the score at 2-5, the 6’6” giant lashed a blistering 160km/h forehand out of his reach when the point seemed done and dusted.

The winner not only earned del Potro what proved to be a match-defining three set points, it left his opponent stunned by what is something of a trademark shot for the world No. 34.

Check out the brilliant shot in the video below.

Del Potro is now 8-4 for 2017 with all of his losses coming against top six opponents in Milos Raonic, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic twice.

If the 2009 US Open champion can pull off more shots like this piledriver against Dimitrov, few will look forward to coming up against him for the remainder of the season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms