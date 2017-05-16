GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

-.

Juan Martin del Potro hits 160km/h forehand winner against Grigor Dimitrov

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Juan Martin del Potro has continued his dominant record against Grigor Dimitrov with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win at the Italian Open in Rome on Monday.

The Argentine recovered after dropping the first set to wrap up his fifth victory in as many meetings with the world No. 8.

Del Potro broke his opponent four times in the final two sets to advance to a second round meeting with Great Britain’s Kyle Edmund.

Article continues below

The 28-year-old – who returned to his homeland from the Millennium Estoril Open two weeks ago following the death of his grandfather – had never faced Dimitrov on clay before.

With that in mind, del Potro was understandably pleased to maintain his impressive streak against one of the most dangerous players on the tour right now.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Backstage rumours on Smackdown superstar's return

Backstage rumours on Smackdown superstar's return

Kurt Angle reveals the future of the Universal Championship on RAW

Kurt Angle reveals the future of the Universal Championship on RAW

Carragher and Neville name their Team of the Season - but which one is better?

Carragher and Neville name their Team of the Season - but which one is better?

Speaking in his post-match interview, as per the official ATP website, del Potro said: “I think I played well during the whole match. I had my break points in the first set, and Grigor played better in that moment. I think he took the opportunities.

“But in the second and in the third I played solid from the baseline. I hit harder with my backhands, and I think my serves helped to win the match.”

The Internazionali BNL d'Italia 2017 - Day Two

Del Potro is a player renowned for his ability to blast passing shots beyond his opponents from the baseline, and he certainly lived up to his reputation with one particular effort in the second set.

With Dimitrov on serve with the score at 2-5, the 6’6” giant lashed a blistering 160km/h forehand out of his reach when the point seemed done and dusted.

The winner not only earned del Potro what proved to be a match-defining three set points, it left his opponent stunned by what is something of a trademark shot for the world No. 34.

Check out the brilliant shot in the video below.

Del Potro is now 8-4 for 2017 with all of his losses coming against top six opponents in Milos Raonic, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic twice.

If the 2009 US Open champion can pull off more shots like this piledriver against Dimitrov, few will look forward to coming up against him for the remainder of the season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Juan Martin Del Potro
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
French Open
Andy Murray

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Backstage rumours on Smackdown superstar's return

Backstage rumours on Smackdown superstar's return

Kurt Angle reveals the future of the Universal Championship on RAW

Kurt Angle reveals the future of the Universal Championship on RAW

Carragher and Neville name their Team of the Season - but which one is better?

Carragher and Neville name their Team of the Season - but which one is better?

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Superstar turns on his tag team partner on RAW

Superstar turns on his tag team partner on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again