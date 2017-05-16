Many football fans like to put their money where their mouth is when it comes to their football knowledge.

You can bet on pretty much anything these days, allowing punters to back their hunch with a few quid.

But betting on the Premier League can be extremely difficult.

The division is considered one of the most competitive and unpredictable in Europe, so placing big money bets can be foolish.

But nobody told Twitter tipster @365Profit.

The Twitter page attempts to gradually build their betting pot by placing bets on low odds. Their bio reads: “Bored of wasting money gambling? We try win 365 days a year by low odds over the whole year. You will need patience and not want to spend your profit. Come join.”

All season, they’ve been gradually building their stake and decided to go big on the Chelsea v Watford clash.

After Chelsea were crowned champions last week and Watford were already safe, many believed that their match on Monday night would be rather dull.

The terrible bet

Therefore, @365Profit decided they would place £102.79 on ‘Under 6.5 Goals’ at Stamford Bridge at odds of 1/25. If the bet came in, they would win a whopping £4.11.

They must have watched on in disbelief as Chelsea and Watford played out a seven-goal thriller with the Blues running out 4-3 winners.

Oh dear.

In fairness to the Twitter account, they still have the bet up on their timeline - and it’s been retweeted almost 4,000 times.

Twitter reacts

Check out some of the reaction to it:

Whether or not they will start their challenge once again remains to be seen but surely they have learned their lesson to not try and predict the Premier League.

