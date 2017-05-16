By the skin of their teeth, Newcastle were crowned champions of the Championship on the final day of the season.

The Magpies are now back where they rightfully belong and after averaging around 51,000 fans for home games last season, it's good to have St James' Park back in the top-flight.

And it looks like boss Rafa Benitez is going to have money to spend, too.

Article continues below

Benitez told reporters following a meeting with chairman Mike Ashley: "I'm pleased with how the meeting went and the positive approach we are all taking together to build on what we have started this season.

"There will be challenges ahead of course, the summer will not be easy, but the hard work has been going on for some time and we can now continue positively with the development of the squad ahead of the start of the new season."

Article continues below

With a budget estimated between £75 million and £100 million, the Toon are bound to be big players in the market this summer and the newspapers are bound to link the club with every player under the sun - no pun intended.

But it appears as though Rafa has already got his first signing over the line and it's made a small dent in his war chest of a budget.

On-loan Chelsea winger Christian Atsu is to make his move to Tyneside permanent and Newcastle will spend £6.2 million on the deal, according to several reports.

The Ghanian winger has been electric in spells this season and offers something of an unpredictable outlet for the Magpies, especially on the counter attack with his blistering pace.

All things considered, £6.2m for any international player in this day and age is a bit of a steal and at just 25-years-old, his best years are clearly ahead of him.

Benitez is understood to have sanctioned the deal, as is the protocol with every deal into St James' now that he has a firm grip on the club's affairs.

United are expect to make plenty of splashes this summer, but the fans will be pleased that Rafa has wasted no time in making some moves.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms