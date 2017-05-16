Phil Neville explains why Roy Keane got away with criticising Man United teammates

For fans of other clubs during the 90s Roy Keane was something of a cartoon villain, but for Manchester United supporters he was a bonafide legend. And for the players he lined up alongside he was even more than that.

The Irishman was known for having exceptionally high standards on the pitch and on the training ground, and has since become a player who always seems to find his way into 'all-time XI's' when former players are asked for theirs.

His record of success speaks for itself, and recently players like Damien Duff and Michael Carrick have gone into detail about what made the centre midfielder so great.

Article continues below

Both players highlighted that his passing, which often went overlooked, was so badly underrated at the time and retrospectively, as his fiery temper often overshadowed his technical assets.

And this week it was the turn of Phil Neville, who was a part of the successful United team of the 90s with Keane, as he spoke to Joe Molloy on Newstalk about everything from his decision to leave the Red Devils to his hopes for seeing Seamus Coleman make a return from injury.

Article continues below

Like Carrick, Neville also pointed to Keane's passing as an attribute that went overlooked, and revealed something brilliant that Keane told him during their time together.

"I learned so much from him, and as a player, I don't think people realise how good he was," Neville said.

"People say he was tough, he was aggressive.. He was a brilliant passer of a ball. He used to always say, 'If you're ever in trouble, even if I've got men around me, just give me the ball and I'll get you out of trouble.'"

Keane was also well known for his no-nonsense approach to the game, and wasn't afraid to dish out the criticism when he felt it was needed.

And there was one specific reason for this, and Neville knows, because he waited for it to happen.

"He used to drive us forward. Training was harder than matches, he was harder on us. Give the ball away in a possession session, he would hammer you, if you didn't stay with your runner or give a goal away, he would be highly critical of you because of the standards that he required.

"The thing is with people like Roy Keane is you'd think to yourself 'Oh, just wait until he gives the ball away'... He never gave the ball away. You could never actually had a go back at him.

"He was just fantastic, I loved playing with him and he was someone that helped us with our success."

The day Roy Keane gives a ball away will be a cold day in hell!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms