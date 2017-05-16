Randy Orton and Bully Ray are not on good terms.

Earlier this week, Orton took to Twitter to retweet a post that criticized the style of today's indie wrestling scene. Orton took a lot of heat for this and was responded to by various current indie wrestling stars.

One person who did respond to the post, but not Orton directly, was former WWE Superstar and current Ring Of Honor star Bully Ray. Ray posted a picture of himself jumping off the top rope, with the caption 'Dive'.

Article continues below

Orton decided to respond to this by calling Ray 'a old outta shape 'vet' .......falling.' Ray took to a recent episode of Busted Open Radio to respond to Orton's comments and he didn't sound too happy (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"The part about Randy Tweeting me is where things get wonky and I don't understand. Because here's the deal, that diatribe that you just read, somebody texted that to me about two days ago and I hadn't read it.

Article continues below

"I did not read it on Rip Rodgers Twitter or Randy Orton's Twitter or wherever it came from because I don't follow either one of them. When I read that I thought it was funny, and I saw the last word and it said 'dive.'

"I was like 'Oh I have that picture of me diving.' I was kind of laughing saying to myself 'I look like the Hindenburg falling.'

"I was making fun of myself, so the post that I put up there of 'dive' was kind of a tongue in cheek joke at myself because here I am the veteran and I'm doing a dive.

"I had no idea about anybody else's stuff, but I guess it was coincidental. This had nothing to do with Rip Rodgers.

"As a matter of fact, if you go back a month ago you can see that me and Rip Rodgers, we actually have some really good back-and-forth on Twitter, where we basically agree almost one hundred percent of the time when it comes to wrestling and wrestling psychology, and that old school mantra.

"Rip Rodgers even went as far to Tweet me 'Are you sure you're not my son?' That' show much me and him are on the same page.

"So I would not even be talking about Rip Rodgers or taking a shot at him. If I was talking about him I would hit the little '@' symbol so Rick knew I was talking about him. Now, Randy gets in on it.

"If I was referring to Randy, which I would not be doing at all, I would've added Randy. Because I'm a man and I will tell you if I am talking about you or taking a shot at you.

"So my Tweet had nothing to do with those people. But I did feel the need to fire back and I did. I'm sure you have that Tweet ready to go."

What are your thoughts on the whole beef between Ray and Orton? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms