GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Klopp.

Why Liverpool fans should want Borussia Dortmund to win this weekend

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After Liverpool’s 4-0 victory over West Ham, they know they’re just one win away from Champions League qualification.

Jurgen Klopp’s side host Middlesbrough on the final day of the season, hoping for three points that would secure a top-four finish.

However, it seems as though the Reds will have to settle for fourth, rather than third, with Manchester City likely to claim that if they pick up four points from their two remaining fixtures against West Brom (H) and Watford (A) with their slightly better goal difference.

Article continues below

While Liverpool fans will no doubt celebrate a fourth place finish, it means they will require a play-off to actually qualify for the group stages of the competition.

But who will that be against?

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Kurt Angle reveals the future of the Universal Championship on RAW

Kurt Angle reveals the future of the Universal Championship on RAW

Multiple stipulation matches made for Extreme Rules on RAW

Multiple stipulation matches made for Extreme Rules on RAW

Carragher and Neville name their Team of the Season - but which one is better?

Carragher and Neville name their Team of the Season - but which one is better?

Well, talkSPORT have crunched the numbers and have come up with something very interesting.

Let’s assume Liverpool finish fourth. They will join nine other teams in the Play-off round.

The five winners of the two-legged tie will enter the Champions League group stage, while the losers will drop down into the Europa League.

The 10 teams will be made up of:

– Clubs that finish fourth in Spain, Germany and England
– Third in Italy and Portugal
– Five teams that have come through from the Third Qualifying Round

FBL-EUR-C1-JUVENTUS-MONACO

With us so far? Good.

Five of these teams will be seeded and they face the five non-seeded teams. The seedings are based on UEFA’s coefficient points and, with Liverpool not performing very well in Europe in recent years, they’re in real danger of becoming one of those unseeded teams.

While Manchester City and Arsenal would be guaranteed to be seeded, Liverpool are hoping for a bit of luck to avoid some big teams.

Here are the current rank of all the teams that have the possibility of entering the Champions League qualifiers. Liverpool will need to be in the top five in order to be seeded and avoid the so-called bigger clubs in the Play-off round.

West Ham United v Liverpool - Premier League

The coefficients

1. Borussia Dortmund (124.899)
2. Sevilla (112.771)
3. Arsenal (105.021)
4. Manchester City (100.021)
5. Napoli (88.499)
6. Zenit (87.106)
7. Dynamo Kiev (67.526)
8. Ajax (64.092)
9. Liverpool (56.021)
10. Roma (53.566)
11. PSV Eindhoven (46.172)
12. Besiktas (45.840)
13. Viktoria Plzen (40.635)
14. CSKA Moscow (39.606)
15. Club Brugge (39.480)
16. Sporting (36.866)
17. Gent (35.480)
18. PAOK (35.080)
19. Young Boys (28.915)
20. Nice (16.766)
21. Istanbul Basaksehir (10.340)
22. Slavia Prague (8.135)
=23. Hoffenheim (0)
=23. Steaua Bucharest (0)

What do Liverpool need to become seeded?

Therefore, here’s what Liverpool need to happen to become a seeded side in the draw:

- The best chance of Liverpool being seeded is if Dortmund finish third, rather than fourth. Dortmund are third - level on points with fourth-placed Hoffenheim - and need to win to automatically qualify for the group stage. So, Liverpool fans should be desperate for Dortmund to beat Werder Breman on the final day of the season this weekend.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-AUGSBURG-DORTMUND

- Liverpool should also hope that Napoli can overtake Roma in Serie A. Napoli are one point behind them with two matches remaining. The reason being Liverpool have a better coefficient than Roma, but Napoli’s is higher.

- It would also help that CSKA Moscow finish second in Russia ahead of Zenit for the same reason. That is currently the case with CSKA one point above Zenit with two matches remaining.

- Liverpool don’t need any more reason to support Ajax in the Europa League final but they have one. If Ajax win, they will go straight into the Champions League group stage - meaning PSV will enter the qualifying rounds.

FBL-EUR-C3-LYON-AJAX

In reality, Liverpool need two of the above things to happen with Sevilla and Dynamo Kiev already confirmed in the qualification rounds - both of which have a higher coefficient than Liverpool.

Basically, Liverpool fans should be cheering for Dortmund, Napoli, CSKA Moscow and Ajax in the coming weeks.

Make sense?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Borussia Dortmund
Jordan Henderson
Philippe Coutinho
Football

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Kurt Angle reveals the future of the Universal Championship on RAW

Kurt Angle reveals the future of the Universal Championship on RAW

Multiple stipulation matches made for Extreme Rules on RAW

Multiple stipulation matches made for Extreme Rules on RAW

Carragher and Neville name their Team of the Season - but which one is better?

Carragher and Neville name their Team of the Season - but which one is better?

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Superstar turns on his tag team partner on RAW

Superstar turns on his tag team partner on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again