Fans aren't convinced over Dillian Whyte's excuse for bailing on Mariusz Wach fight

Dillian Whyte has pulled out of his upcoming meeting with Polish heavyweight Mariusz Wach due to a foot injury.

Whyte was due to take on the veteran 37-year-old on 3 June at the O2 Arena in London in what would have been his first fight since his victory over Dereck Chisora back in December.

Wach is a former title contender himself, and the bout would have been vital to Whyte's own chances of a shot at a title fight.

"We expect to see him return in July before challenging for the world heavyweight title towards the end of the year," promoter Eddie Hearn said, per the BBC.

"Dillian is on the verge of a world title shot and we can't afford to enter a fight at this stage not being 100%."

The 29-year-old has just one defeat on his record, which came against Anthony Joshua in December 2015. However, despite the defeat he was praised for taking AJ seven rounds before being knocked out.

Despite that, though, a number fans aren't convinced that there even is an injury to the Jamaican-born fighter and that he is hoping to bag somebody else.

Joseph Parker has been steadily making a name for himself over in the United States, and some fans believe it is he who Whyte wants to take on next.

Others, though, think that low ticket sales were another reason for the cancellation. With no offence intended to Mariusz Wach, he's hardly a name that's going to put bums on seats.

Whyte has a decent backing in the UK, but the reactions to the news has been a cause for some serious joking and ribbing at his expense, but he'll no doubt have something to say about it in the coming days.

Check out some of the reactions in the tweets below – they're pretty funny.

