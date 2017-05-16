Fans of David Haye who are eagerly awaiting to see their man seek revenge on Tony Bellew might be in for some disappointment.

The trainer of Bellew Dave Coldwell has said that they are not prepared to wait around for a long period of time while Haye recovers from his Achilles injury which he suffered in the fight.

Whilst writing his column for Sky Sports News, Coldwell stated: "We don't know if Haye is ever going to fight again. So if we want to fight in October, are you telling me Haye can do that?

"He's got a bad injury. It's great to see him walking again, but Haye isn't going to know if he can fight again until he starts boxing training.

"Don't forget, I said in the build-up to the last fight that Haye doesn't know if his body will hold up, it happened just like I said it would.

"How does he now know that his body will cope with the rigours of training? If so, will it be a year that he's out? What is Tony supposed to do, just sit and fight nobody?"

Haye injured his Achilles in the sixth round of the fight, but showed a lot of determination to keep fighting, despite being barely able to move.

In the end, Bellew, who had come up two weight divisions from cruiserweight to heavyweight in order to have the fight, stopped Haye in the 11th round, knocking him out of the ring completely in the process.

Coldwell, who wanted Bellew to retire after the Haye fight, now says that he will leave his fighter to decide his own future.

He says that Bellew wants "the biggest challenge that will pay him the most."

Among the candidates that have been discussed include American Deontay Wilder (38 wins from 38 fights, 37 by KO), and New Zealander Joseph Parker (23 wins from 23 fights, 18 by KO).

Coldwell had some interesting thoughts on both fighters.

"If you're stepping up to heavyweight and going for a world title, Parker is not a giant height-wise.

"He's a little bit green, and Tony's brain is fantastic.

"Wilder is long and dynamic, but technically he's the weakest [of the heavyweight champions]."

Coldwell also has said that Bellew has recovered well after surgery from his broken hand suffered in the Haye fight, and expects him to return to the ring in the second half of 2017.

Whether we will ever get to see Bellew vs Haye 2.0 is yet to be clear, but whatever happens, it seems the Liverpudlian is keen to stick around in the division for the time being.

As for Haye, he continues to post training videos to his social media accounts as he completes his rehabilitation.

