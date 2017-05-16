GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

UFC

Georges St-Pierre.

Georges St-Pierre dismisses idea of Anderson Silva fight

Georges St-Pierre’s status in the UFC is absolutely in limbo right now after Dana White scuttled his proposed title bout with Michael Bisping. The promotion is trying to find another fight for him now, but it seems clear that the star-level talent isn’t just going to fight for the sake of it.

The dissolved fight later this year has everyone speculating on exactly who the former champ will take on in the Octagon next. GSP has been quick to shoot down one of the more popular potential matchups that fans and observers immediately leapt to after the Bisping fight got called off.

In an interview with TSN, he told the outlet that he has no intent on facing Anderson Silva in the cage anytime soon. He just doesn’t feel like such a fight would be worth it for either of them and would be willing to consider another challenger if the opportunity came up.

St-Pierre explained: “It could happen; it depends on the condition(because) fights are about timing. Sometimes the guys stock are higher, and sometimes it’s lower. You want the guy that the stock is the highest. It fluctuates.

“I don’t think his stock right now is very high. He’s a legend for the stuff he has done in the past, but he’s not the same as he was back in the day.”

Striking while the iron is hot has been a constant concern for GSP on this return tour as he viewed Bisping as a big enough name with huge current weight behind it. He obviously wanted that fight and now, he will have to wait until another big fish comes free for him to fight.

Still, combat sports fans have been anticipating that fabled Rush v.s. The Spider fight for a long time and then it never happened because the legend left the sport for so long. Silva would begin to lose fights and then the idea of it being a “must-see” died down considerably.

Now, Yoel Romero will step into GSP’s place and fight the middleweight champion this summer as originally planned. It was a strange blow for many UFC fans because the possibility of Bisping taking on a decorated fighter and seeing such a grand return was a huge draw.

In the end, there was just too much wait time for St-Pierre, who would not have been ready for a fight until October at the earliest. White was not going to let an entire summer pass without The Count having to defend his title, so he moved on.

Even though that has been settled, the question of where GSP will go from here remains and there are no easy answers to that question.

