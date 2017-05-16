Shane McMahon has been back on WWE TV for over a year now, and the WWE Universe has been grateful to see him on a weekly basis on SmackDown Live.

McMahon was made commissioner of SmackDown Live after impressing his father, Vince McMahon, in his WrestleMania 32 match against The Undertaker inside Hell In A Cell. McMahon may have been unsuccessful, but he gave "The Deadman" a run for his money, thus earning him the keys to Tuesday nights.

Recently McMahon joined WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin on his podcast, The Steve Austin Show, to talk about his return to the company.

McMahon first talked about how today's product is so much different from the old territory days (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"That learning is so crucial and so important and it doesn't exist today. Well, let me rephrase. It's just much different today. Well, the territory system primarily dried up, it dried up, so therefore, it used to be, by the time you got to New York, you were polished. You were ready to go, so that kind of dried up!"

Shane O'Mac then commented on the possibility of some talent currently walking on eggshells in fear of losing their job, and not wanting to go off script in their matches because there isn't a lot of TV time:

"I'm sure there's some of that. The freedom to kind of try things out is limited a whole lot more.

"I mean, you can do a whole lot more, then, on house shows, and as [Austin is] well aware, when you're trying certain things, did this work [or] did this not work?

"When it comes to TV, and it's so finite, of the amount of time you have."

The former European Champion also stated that some guys are afraid to try new things because they don't know if it'll work:

"Also, I think a lot of the guys, again with the territory system drying up, they never really had the ability to go try it somewhere else, so they don't know. It's like any experience." McMahon opened,

"There's not that maturation process that it used to be, so we've had to recreate it and that's really what NXT is now there to be."

McMahon also touched on the criticism of WWE being too 'micromanaged', and said that he tries to make SmackDown Live a lot freer than RAW:

"SmackDown, I don't know if [Austin] would agree with this, has a lot more spontaneity than RAW and I also think it's because it's not as regulated as much as RAW.

"RAW was number one." McMahon continued, "I think, and kudos to Brian James and the creative group there.

"Everybody's trying very hard to create more of that spontaneity and to give guys and girls opportunities they would never have had if it's all under one brand, so going back to our theme of our entire podcast here, is having the right opportunity, but telling the right stories."

What are your thoughts on McMahon's comments regarding the difference between RAW and SmackDown Live?

