For months, Chelsea have looked set for Premier League glory and they finally secured the title last week with two matches to spare.

Antonio Conte’s side have brushed aside everyone in their path and are seven points clear of second-place Tottenham.

The Blues’ 13-match winning run sent them clear at the top and Spurs are the only side that can claim to have put them under any sort of pressure after going within four points of them during April.

Article continues below

Such a comfortable title win couldn’t have been predicted after Chelsea lost to both Liverpool and Arsenal in September with Conte reportedly under pressure after just a few months in charge.

But his switch to a 3-4-3 formation worked wonders and pre-season favourites Manchester City and Manchester United are a massive 18 and 25 points behind them respectively.

Article continues below

But next season could be a very different story.

Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho are sure to spend big once again as they attempt to bridge the gap.

It’s for that reason that Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville believes the two clubs from Manchester will pose the biggest threat to Chelsea next time around.

Chelsea's biggest threat

Neville listed four problems that Conte will face at Chelsea next season with City and United being one of those.

“The last challenge is that he is going to have two Manchester clubs who are going to be throwing £300m to £400m at it between them, who are hurting and who are under significant pressure next season to deliver,” he said.

“And if they don't deliver there's going to be a big problem. So there are four big problems there for Antonio Conte and I'm sure he's thinking about them already.”

So, what are the other three problems that Neville thinks Chelsea may face next campaign?

European commitments

First up, Neville thinks the physicality of European commitments could pose a potential problem.

“The first challenge is a physical one,” he said.

“It's an incredibly big advantage when you play less football, you have more time to prepare, more time to recover, and it's a big advantage against the teams that are playing in the Champions League and Europa League.”

Mental challenge

Next up, is the mental challenge.

“The second challenge is mental. These are the same players that have let Chelsea down before, they have dropped off, climbed the mountain and then can't get themselves up for the next season,” he said.

“I can't imagine they are going to drop to 10th next season, but Conte's big job over the summer is re-motivating those players.”

Replacing Diego Costa

Then, it’s what happens with Diego Costa - who Neville is a big fan of.

“Costa, for me, is an animal for this Chelsea team,” he said.

“When he's not scoring, he's contributing with the way Chelsea play with a single striker. If he leaves, it's a huge void to fill. Forget the fact that you can get someone to score the goals that he scores, which will be a challenge in itself, but to replace that personality, that fight.”

It certainly won’t be easy for Chelsea to defend their title next season and Neville believes it will one of the Manchester clubs that could pip them to the 2017/18 Premier League trophy.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms