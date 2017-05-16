A Shield reunion could be on the WWE Universe's horizon.

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose all once stood side-by-side to form one of the most dominant and beloved factions in the history of the WWE. The three men never failed to but on a good match, and dominated the WWE's tag team division for some time.

Unfortunately, the self-proclaimed brothers were betrayed Seth Rollins and the union was soon disbanded. Fast forward a couple of years later, and we could be looking at a possible reunion very soon.

The WWE just wrapped up its European tour, and some fan footage released on Twitter shows Reigns and Rollins celebrating inside the ring. Rollins then extended his fist in an attempt to touch knuckles with Reigns, much like they used to do in their Shield days.

"The Guy" hesitated for a while, but eventually gave in and bumped fists with Rollins, much to the crowd's approval.

You can check out the video from the ordeal here:

The three men debuted on the main roster at Survivor Series in 2012 to help then-WWE Champion CM Punk retain his title against Ryback and John Cena. The trio power bombed Ryback through an announce table and Punk pinned Cena to retain the title.

They went undefeated in six-man tag team action for quite some time before losing their first bout via disqualification on RAW against John Cena, Kane, and Daniel Bryan.

Their success was so high at one point that all three men held titles for a period of time. Reigns and Rollins ruled as the Tag Team Champions while Ambrose held the United States Title. Reigns and Rollins went on to lose their titles to Cody Rhodes and Goldust, while Ambrose lost his title in a 20-man Battle Royal on RAW.

The Shield began a program in which they rebelled against The Authority and took on Triple H, Batista, and Randy Orton (Evolution). The night after The Shield defeated Evolution at Payback in an epic Six-Man Elimination Tag Match, Rollins betrayed Reigns and Ambrose by hitting them with a steel chair and joining Triple H and The Authority.

It seems that Reigns has let bigons be bigons and has forgiven his former brother for the incident, making a Shield reunion all the more possible.

What are your thoughts on the possible Shield reunion?

