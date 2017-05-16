Manchester United fans have a love/hate relationship with Marouane Fellaini, and when we say that, we really mean hate.

The big Belgian arrived shortly after David Moyes' appointment at the club in 2013 for £27.5 million, but he has always seemed like an odd part for the Red Devils.

He's certainly not the fluent and 'sexy' kind of footballer that the Old Trafford faithful have become accustomed to and he has often frustrated the fanbase.

Still, his physical exertions can be appreciated from time to time and he has scored crucial headers against the likes of Hull and Celta Vigo in recent months.

In fact, he has become increasingly important under boss Jose Mourinho and he was handed the famous armband for the 3-1 victory over Sunderland in April.

The 29-year-old may have become quite a reliable squad man for Mourinho, but it seems as though he may have a decision to make in the summer.

According to reports from the Daily Star and Turkish outlet Takvim, Fellaini is a wanted man in Turkey this summer with Trabzonspor.

"We are focusing our efforts on signing a midfielder and striker," Trabzonspor president Muharrem Usta told the Turkish news outlet.

"We are looking for players who will improve the team and help fill our new stadium."

Roberto Soldado is believed to be the other target the club has in mind and while both men seem attainable at a glance, they should still come with some heavy fees.

Especially when you consider Fellaini has played 45 times this season, but he only had one year left on his contract, too.

As one could imagine, the Man United fans aren't too devastated to learn the news and have taken to Twitter to voice their opinions. Take a look at the best tweets below:

Ouch.

Fellaini was roundly booed when United played Tottenham back in November and if the club are to progress what they have achieved this season, he is the exact kind of player who has a limited shelf life at Old Trafford.

