UFC

Knockout.

Watch: American MMA fighter wins with crazy 4-second KO

Jordan Fowler and Dylan Goforth’s bout at Pyramid Fights 2 was probably supposed to at least be a decent match. What ended up happening in this fight will live on in internet infamy for years to come as you will be hard pressed to find a fight that was as quick as this one ended up being.

Down in Arkansas, this 195 pound fight was between two new faces on the MMA scene. Goforth had a record of 2-0, while his opponent had yet to register a win in his amateur career up to this point. So, it was probably going to be a scrappy affair at best.

Four seconds into the contest, Fowler steps forward to deliver a quick kick and Goforth had no idea that the strike would end up being so high. He blocked down near his body and before he knew it, he was laying on the ground with his arms splayed out.

In trying to block near the body, Goforth completely let his guard down near his head and payed a hefty price for that decision. The second that the kick made contact with his head, you could tell that the fight was over as he crumpled to the floor and his opponent backed off immediately.

Just the sound of the actual strike, coupled with the crowd was enough to let people in attendance know that they had just seen something very rare. In fact, the four-second knockout is one of the quickest finishes in MMA history and that is amazing considering how fast some fights end.

If nothing else, this registers as a quick shot in the arm for Fowler’s career as he will probably be a footnote in MMA history and be a member of countless YouTube montages of insane knockouts. For his opponent, this is a harsh lesson about what can go wrong in a split-second.

One of the cardinal rules of MMA, if not the most important rule in the entire sport, is to protect yourself at all times. When you don’t accomplish that goal, that is when things like this happen and sometimes it takes highlights like this to remind observers of this fact.

The virtual draw in experience between the two fighters only goes further in showing how flukey this whole endeavor can be sometimes. In life, a lot of time these moments can come down to random chance or making a decision on the spot that can have drastic consequences.

For Goforth, he might have just gotten an unlucky draw in Arkansas.

