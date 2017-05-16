Finn Balor suffered the most difficult setback of his WWE career last year, but he's ready to bounce back.

Balor made his presence felt in a great way on his first night on the main roster. After being drafted by Monday Night RAW in the WWE Draft, a tournament was held to crown the inaugural WWE Universal Champion by RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and General Manager Mick Foley.

It was announced that two separate Fatal Four Way matches would take place that night, with the winner of each facing off against each other to determine who will challenge Seth Rollins for the inaugural crown. Balor defeated Rusev, Cesaro, and Kevin Owens in his Fatal Four Way, while Roman Reigns won his respective match.

In the main event of that night's RAW, Balor defeated Reigns clean in a great main event and earned the No. 1-conteders spot against Rollins at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV). Balor and Rollins put on a great match at SummerSlam, and the Irishman emerged victorious as the first ever Universal Champion.

Unfortunately for Balor, however, he suffered a nasty shoulder injury during the match after being power bombed against a barrier, and his shoulder popped out of place. Balor suffered a labrum tear and was forced to undergo surgery and relinquish his title.

A WWE 24 special on the WWE Network documented Balor's situation and his return to action from the unfortunate injury. After the power bomb against the barrier, Balor felt his shoulder pop and laid on the ground considering if he should wait for the doctors and ruin his historic opportunity, or finish the match.

You can check out a clip from the segment here:

Now, Balor is back to full health and is competing inside the WWE ring again. He has an opportunity to get back into the Universal Title mix if he's able to get past Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, and Samoa Joe in a Fatal Five Way to determine the No. 1-contender for Brock Lesnar's title.

That match will go down on the Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on June 4th.

What are your thoughts on the decision Balor made to finish out his match against Rollins at SummerSlam?

