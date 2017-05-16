At the start of every season, the Cristiano Ronaldo doubters always believe that this will be the year he gradually starts to fall behind Lionel Messi in the pecking order at the top of the sport.

And yet year after year, the Portuguese forward continues to defy the odds and lead Real Madrid to even more success.

His brace against Sevilla last weekend saw him - officially - rack up 400 goals for Los Blancos and there's no denying he is still the main man in Zinedine Zidane's side right now.

But what would happen if Madrid weren't the only team to have someone like Ronaldo?

In fact, what would happen if every club in La Liga actually had Ronaldo?

Well, thanks to FIFA 17 and popular YouTuber Rich Leigh we can find out.

Using the player creator feature, Leigh ensured each team in Spain's top division had someone with exactly the same attributes and skill levels as CR7.

And after simming a season's worth of action there are more than a few surprises.

Many would assume that with a frontline consisting of Neymar, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ronaldo, Barcelona would romp home to the title but that wasn't actually the case.

As you can see by watching the video below, Ronaldo arguably had the biggest effect at Sevilla as Jorge Sampaoli's men won La Liga by 11 points.

Surprisingly, Barca didn't even finish runners-up, with Malaga picking up that particular accolade.

The Catalans finished three points further back in third, although they did enjoy more success in Europe by reaching the final of the Champions League.

For Real Madrid, however, it turned into a disastrous campaign for Ronaldo and co., finishing the season 24 points off the top in sixth.

Further down the table, Ronaldo was even able to help Tony Adams' current team, Granada, avoid relegation.

As you would expect, the Portugal international dominates the scoring charts but Suarez's 21 goals just about gave him the edge at the top.

So if Sevilla want to win the title, FIFA 17 suggests they should sign Ronaldo (or create someone to be exactly like him). If only it were that simple...

