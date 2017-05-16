There have been plenty of contenders for the Premier League Goal of the Season award since the 2016-17 campaign kicked off back in August.

Eden Hazard’s magnificent solo goal against Arsenal, Andy Carroll’s acrobatic effort versus Crystal Palace and the scorpion kicks from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Olivier Giroud - against Sunderland and Palace, respectively - all spring to mind.

However, those four goals all received fewer votes from Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football (MNF) viewers than Emre Can’s recent bicycle kick against Watford.

Neither of MNF’s lead pundits, Gary Neville or Jamie Carragher, thought Can’s goal deserved to win.

Neville went for Giroud’s effort while Carragher opted for his former teammate Carroll.

But Can’s goal took the title after receiving 35 per cent of the overall votes.

In second place was Giroud (20 per cent), followed by Mkhitaryan (17 per cent), Carroll (eight per cent) and then Hazard (seven per cent).

Neville's reaction to the result was hilarious

As soon as Can’s name was revealed as the winner, Neville laughed.

Asked why he was laughing at the result, the former Manchester United captain responded: “Yeah, it’s a great goal [but] it’s a little unsurprising if you ever watch X-Factor or those type of programmes.

“There’s always someone from Liverpool who always does well. They always vote for their own in droves, don’t they! Which is a great quality to have.”

On a slightly more serious note, Neville added: “It's a brilliant goal, no doubt about that, it would be wrong of me to dispute it but I think it's the type of goal that we've seen before.

“It isn't, for me, the best of the season, but then again how could the public be wrong?”

Watch: Neville's funny reaction to the Can result

Skip to 1:20 in the video...

We've seen something like this happen before

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time that a Goal of the Season voted for by fans has ended in controversy.

Back in 2015, Jack Wilshere won Match of the Day’s Goal of the Season award for the 2014-15 campaign for his goal on the final day of the season against West Brom.

An excellent finish, yes, but many viewers were stunned that Wilshere’s goal finished top of the pile.

Never underestimate the ability of Arsenal fans to influence a poll.

And it seems the same rule applies to Liverpool supporters.

