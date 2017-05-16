Antonio Conte and Walter Mazzarri went head-to-head once again as Chelsea clashed with Watford on Monday night.

The two sides played out an entertaining seven-goal thriller with the champions running out 4-3 winners against the already safe opponents.

While Conte and Mazzarri didn’t clash on the touchline at Stamford Bridge, they have an extremely indifferent relationship.

They have been rivals since their days in Serie A with Mazzarri in charge of Napoli and Conte in control of Juventus.

Mazzarri is believed to be frustrated with Conte copying his 3-4-3 system back in 2011 and that was only the start of their feud.

However, ahead of Monday’s match, Mazzarri insisted that there weren't any problems between the two anymore.

“There is nothing bad between us anymore and I wish him all the best,” he said.

“There will be less tension in the game because hopefully we will be relaxed and both reached our targets.”

Mazzarri insults Conte

Because Mazzarri was caught insulting Conte in Italian before his post-match press conference after the game.

According to Gazette dello Sport, Mazzarri turned to his translator after walking into the press conference room and asked: “Has he gone?”

He then says: “Let’s hope so, let’s hope we don’t have to see him again.”

We can’t speak Italian ourselves but take a look at the below video where Mazzarri allegedly insulted Conte.

Fiesty.

Four years previously and it was Conte that was speaking about Mazzarri in a less than glowing way.

What Conte said about Mazzarri in 2014

After Juventus drew 1-1 with Napoli, Conte explained why the two bosses refused to speak or even shake hands.

"No, I never spoke with him,” he said.

“Never, never, never. We didn’t even shake hands. I can assure you we didn’t even look at each other. Each to their own bench. It’s better that way."

It seems that this rivalry isn’t ending anytime soon.

