The New York Knicks enter Tuesday night's NBA Draft Lottery with a 5.3 percent chance to earn the No. 1 overall pick.

However, their chances of landing a top-10 pick are much higher, as they finished the 2016-17 NBA season with the league's sixth-worst record (tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves at 31-51).

But, as we all know, simply having a top pick doesn't ensure that the selected player will turn into a valuable NBA player.

The Knicks know that more than most teams, as they haven't had the best luck in the draft in recent years. In fact, last year, they didn't have a pick at all after trading away both their first- and second-round selections.

Of the last five top-10 picks the Knicks have had, only one has panned out, and it's still early in his career. Here's a look at the recent picks the Knicks have had in the top 10 of the NBA Draft.

2015: Kristaps Porzingis, No. 4 overall

Porzingis is, without a doubt, one of the top young big men in today's NBA. As a second-year player this past season, Porzingis averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.

The Knicks are going to build around Porzingis moving forward, as team president Phil Jackson has said star forward Carmelo Anthony should probably play elsewhere next year.

Compared to the other players on this list, Porzingis is the best of the bunch and a lot of pressure will be placed on the young big man's shoulders in the next few years.

2009: Jordan Hill, No. 8 overall

Hill didn't even last a full season in New York before he was traded. The forward was sent to the Houston Rockets at the trade deadline in a deal that netted the Knicks an aging Tracy McGrady.

Hill has since bounced around the league and has played for five teams in his eight years as a professional.

This year, he appeared in only seven games for the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 1.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest.

2008: Danilo Gallinari, No. 6 overall

Gallinari spent 2.5 seasons with the Knicks and was becoming a star during his third season, averaging 15.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Gallinari, however, will be best remembered as the centerpiece in the trade that brought Carmelo Anthony to the Knicks, a deal that occurred at the 2011 trade deadline.

He's still with the Nuggets and is still playing well. This season, he averaged 18.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while appearing in 63 games.

2005: Channing Frye, No. 8 overall

As with most of the players on this list, the Knicks didn't keep Frye around for very long.

Frye played only two seasons in the Big Apple before he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in a trade that brought Zach Randolph to the Knicks.

He's now a key member of the Cleveland Cavaliers' bench and helped the team win the 2016 NBA championship. This season, he averaged 9.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per contest.

2003: Michael Sweetney, No. 9 overall

Another top draft pick, another guy the Knicks didn't want to keep around for more than two seasons.

Before the 2005-06 season, Sweetney was shipped off to the Chicago Bulls, where he continued to serve as nothing more than a bench player.

He only lasted two years with the Bulls before he was out of the NBA. In 233 career games, he averaged 6.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Sweetney is still playing professional basketball, suiting up for Urunday Universitario in the Uruguayan professional basketball league.