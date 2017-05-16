GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Braun Strowman.

Dave Meltzer says Braun Strowman's injury is a work

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Braun Strowman's absence may not be quite as long as six months.

Strowman suffered an elbow injury after an assault from Roman Reigns and required surgery to get it repaired. "The Monster Among Men" reportedly had his elbow shattered after the attack, and after being on such a roll following his win over Reigns at Payback, Strowman could've been looking at a Universal Championship opportunity.

Here's what the WWE had to say about Strowman's injury:

Article continues below

"Immediately after the assault on Strowman’s injured shoulder and elbow by the former WWE Champion, The Monster Among Men left Raw in an ambulance and was able to get back to the United States for an evaluation this past Wednesday.

"Following the medical consultation, Strowman underwent surgery on Thursday in Birmingham, Ala. with Dr. Jeffrey Dugas.

"During the procedure, it was revealed, among his other injuries, that Strowman's elbow had been shattered, and he is expected to miss up to six months of action as a result."

The news of a six-month layoff came as quite the shock to the WWE Universe, at it was initially reported that Strowman would only be out for about 4-8 weeks. According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, however, the six-month time frame is a work:

“The WWE reported today that Braun Strowman underwent surgery on Thursday in Birmingham with Dr. Jeffrey Dugas.

"The WWE claimed his elbow was shattered and he will be out up to six months, but that timetable is a work”

Strowman most likely will be back around to 4-8 week time frame, and could possibly be back in time for SummerSlam to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title. A confrontation between the two was teased a few weeks ago on RAW but ended with Strowman simply walking away.

A meeting between the two freakish physical specimens would be quite the sight for WWE fans, as it should be interesting to see how Lesnar reacts to getting in the squared circle with someone that can match him pound-for-pound.

While it's unlikely Strowman will take the title off Lesnar, given there are plans for "The Beast" to hang on to the belt until WrestleMania 34 when he takes on Roman Reigns, he'll likely show some chinks in the former UFC heavyweight champ's armor.

What are your thoughts on Strowman's six-month return table being a work? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns
Vince McMahon
SmackDown

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Shane McMahon reveals what really separates RAW from SmackDown Live

Shane McMahon reveals what really separates RAW from SmackDown Live

Watch: Does what Reigns and Rollins did at France show hint at Shield reunion?

Watch: Does what Reigns and Rollins did at France show hint at Shield reunion?

Why Liverpool should desperately want Borussia Dortmund to win this weekend

Why Liverpool should desperately want Borussia Dortmund to win this weekend

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Bully Ray fires back at Randy Orton in ongoing Twitter spat

Bully Ray fires back at Randy Orton in ongoing Twitter spat

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again