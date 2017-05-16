Braun Strowman's absence may not be quite as long as six months.

Strowman suffered an elbow injury after an assault from Roman Reigns and required surgery to get it repaired. "The Monster Among Men" reportedly had his elbow shattered after the attack, and after being on such a roll following his win over Reigns at Payback, Strowman could've been looking at a Universal Championship opportunity.

Here's what the WWE had to say about Strowman's injury:

"Immediately after the assault on Strowman’s injured shoulder and elbow by the former WWE Champion, The Monster Among Men left Raw in an ambulance and was able to get back to the United States for an evaluation this past Wednesday.

"Following the medical consultation, Strowman underwent surgery on Thursday in Birmingham, Ala. with Dr. Jeffrey Dugas.

"During the procedure, it was revealed, among his other injuries, that Strowman's elbow had been shattered, and he is expected to miss up to six months of action as a result."

The news of a six-month layoff came as quite the shock to the WWE Universe, at it was initially reported that Strowman would only be out for about 4-8 weeks. According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, however, the six-month time frame is a work:

“The WWE reported today that Braun Strowman underwent surgery on Thursday in Birmingham with Dr. Jeffrey Dugas.

"The WWE claimed his elbow was shattered and he will be out up to six months, but that timetable is a work”

Strowman most likely will be back around to 4-8 week time frame, and could possibly be back in time for SummerSlam to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title. A confrontation between the two was teased a few weeks ago on RAW but ended with Strowman simply walking away.

A meeting between the two freakish physical specimens would be quite the sight for WWE fans, as it should be interesting to see how Lesnar reacts to getting in the squared circle with someone that can match him pound-for-pound.

While it's unlikely Strowman will take the title off Lesnar, given there are plans for "The Beast" to hang on to the belt until WrestleMania 34 when he takes on Roman Reigns, he'll likely show some chinks in the former UFC heavyweight champ's armor.

