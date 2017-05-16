Official online NBA destination in the UK

Paul George is home for the summer, retreating to Southern California now that the Indiana Pacers are out of the playoffs.

George was spotted as Disneyland just a few weeks ago and legions of Los Angeles Lakers fans were recruiting the All-Star guard to pick up the mantle Kobe Bryant left behind last season. The Pacers' future with George is murky at best, and rumors are only going to pick up.

Paul, like so many celebrities who spend time around Los Angeles, found his way onto the Jimmy Kimmel show Monday night. George couldn't dodge the Lakers question, but also revealed something interesting about his offseason plans. 

George is planning on working out with Kobe Bryant this summer, he divulged to Kimmel. Bryant recently discussed how he's been helping a variety of top NBA players throughout the season, most notably breaking down playoff film with Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas.

Kobe said he's an open book when it comes to mentoring the young stars of the league, and it seems George plans on being the next player to take him up on the offer. 

Kimmel prodded George about whether he had spoken with Kobe about possibly coming to the Lakers, and PG13 had an interesting response. It certainly sounds like it's one of his top bullet points for when he works out with the Black Mamba.

"Not yet," Paul said when asked if he had discussed joining the Lakers with Kobe. "I plan on working out with him and picking his brain a little bit."

Is George nervous about working with one of his idols? "Absolutely," he told Kimmel. "I'm training now to get ready to work out with him.

George is a prime player to learn form Bryant, a swingman with a solid toolbox of fundamentals and footwork. Paul's style of play has shades of Kobe all over it, which makes sense considering he grew up in the LA area and watched plenty of 24 and 8 dominating the NBA. 

No matter where George turns he's running into the big Lakers question. Kimmel even rolled film of Magic Johnson talking about winking at George if he ran into him this summer as a means to recruit him without tampering.  

Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers

Johnson stopped by the show a few weeks ago and was asked about trying to recruit PG13. George laughed at the segment, then had to address those pesky Lakers rumors.

"I love Magic, I love Magic. Great dude," George said. "I know I'll always get those ties, I'm an LA kid. Actually, at my home Kobe is like the biggest person in my house. Not even me."

For Pacers fans, this is bittersweet. It's a great thing that he's going to develop his game by working out with Kobe, but that's putting George right at center of one of the team's that could make a serious push at landing their All-Star very soon. 

