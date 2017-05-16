David Haye put a video up on social media this week showing the remarkable progress the former world heavyweight champion has made since his serious Achilles injury 10 weeks ago.

It's seriously impressive that after undergoing major surgery the 36-year-old is already back in the gym and working the bag, albeit with one eye on his leg.

Rumours have begun to circulate that Haye may announce his intentions in the near future and surely a rematch with Tony Bellew must be on his mind.

Haye lost via TKO in the 11th round of their contest in March and had been fighting with a snapped Achilles since the fifth round.

Considering Haye was the heavy favourite with the bookmakers heading in the result is still regarded as a huge upset, but due to the Hayemaker's injury, an asterisk will always sit next to Bellew's win.

Now that Haye is stepping up his recovery, Bellew's camp are taking notice.

There has been plenty of talk that the Liverpool-born fighter may take on world champions Joseph Parker or Deontay Wilder in the near future, but in light of Haye's video, Bellew's trainer Dave Coldwell is putting the pressure on Haye for a rematch.

"David Haye's fans want a rematch but Haye isn't someone that can give us a date. With an active fighter like Joseph Parker or Deontay Wilder, we can make a date," Coldwell wrote in his Sky Sports column.

"We don't know if Haye is ever going to fight again. So if we want to fight in October, are you telling me Haye can do that?

"He's got a bad injury. It's great to see him walking again, but Haye isn't going to know if he can fight again until he starts boxing training. I'm not talking about lifting weights or doing a leg press. I'm talking about dynamic boxing, taking quick steps to his left or right, and pushing off his back foot.

"Don't forget, I said in the build-up to the last fight that Haye doesn't know if his body will hold up. It happened just like I said it would. How does he now know that his body will cope with the rigours of training? If so, will it be a year that he's out? What is Tony supposed to do, just sit and fight nobody?"

