GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

David Haye Tony Bellew.

Tony Bellew's camp responds to David Haye's latest rehab video

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

David Haye put a video up on social media this week showing the remarkable progress the former world heavyweight champion has made since his serious Achilles injury 10 weeks ago.

It's seriously impressive that after undergoing major surgery the 36-year-old is already back in the gym and working the bag, albeit with one eye on his leg.

Rumours have begun to circulate that Haye may announce his intentions in the near future and surely a rematch with Tony Bellew must be on his mind.

Article continues below

Haye lost via TKO in the 11th round of their contest in March and had been fighting with a snapped Achilles since the fifth round.

Considering Haye was the heavy favourite with the bookmakers heading in the result is still regarded as a huge upset, but due to the Hayemaker's injury, an asterisk will always sit next to Bellew's win.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Shane McMahon reveals what really separates RAW from SmackDown Live

Shane McMahon reveals what really separates RAW from SmackDown Live

Watch: Does what Reigns and Rollins did at France show hint at Shield reunion?

Watch: Does what Reigns and Rollins did at France show hint at Shield reunion?

Why Liverpool should desperately want Borussia Dortmund to win this weekend

Why Liverpool should desperately want Borussia Dortmund to win this weekend

Now that Haye is stepping up his recovery, Bellew's camp are taking notice.

There has been plenty of talk that the Liverpool-born fighter may take on world champions Joseph Parker or Deontay Wilder in the near future, but in light of Haye's video, Bellew's trainer Dave Coldwell is putting the pressure on Haye for a rematch.

"David Haye's fans want a rematch but Haye isn't someone that can give us a date. With an active fighter like Joseph Parker or Deontay Wilder, we can make a date," Coldwell wrote in his Sky Sports column.

"We don't know if Haye is ever going to fight again. So if we want to fight in October, are you telling me Haye can do that?

TOPSHOT-BOX-GBR-HAYE-BELLEW

"He's got a bad injury. It's great to see him walking again, but Haye isn't going to know if he can fight again until he starts boxing training. I'm not talking about lifting weights or doing a leg press. I'm talking about dynamic boxing, taking quick steps to his left or right, and pushing off his back foot.

"Don't forget, I said in the build-up to the last fight that Haye doesn't know if his body will hold up. It happened just like I said it would. How does he now know that his body will cope with the rigours of training? If so, will it be a year that he's out? What is Tony supposed to do, just sit and fight nobody?"

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Shane McMahon reveals what really separates RAW from SmackDown Live

Shane McMahon reveals what really separates RAW from SmackDown Live

Watch: Does what Reigns and Rollins did at France show hint at Shield reunion?

Watch: Does what Reigns and Rollins did at France show hint at Shield reunion?

Why Liverpool should desperately want Borussia Dortmund to win this weekend

Why Liverpool should desperately want Borussia Dortmund to win this weekend

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Bully Ray fires back at Randy Orton in ongoing Twitter spat

Bully Ray fires back at Randy Orton in ongoing Twitter spat

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again