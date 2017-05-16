The WWE Performance Center has produced some of the biggest stars in the company today and will continue to do so in the coming years.

One man who used to be a part of the WWE's Performance Center was Matt Wichlinski, who used to serve as the strength and conditioning coach in Orlando. Wichlinski recently joined The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast to talk about his time working for the company.

During the interview, Wichlinski was asked on who was the most difficult of the Superstars to train, and Enzo Amore's name popped up.

Wichlinski said that Amore has some 'decent' athletic ability and came from a good coach before arriving in WWE, but just flat out didn't listen very well (quotes via IWNerd):

“An obvious one would be Enzo Amore. He trained with Joe DeFranco for several years before he came into the “PC”.

"Joe DeFranco is Triple H’s personal trainer. Joe is an amazing guy and a brilliant strength coach and Enzo trained with him for a couple of years but he is a guy that just doesn’t listen very well.

"He has some decent athletic ability (he played college football) but he is very hard to coach. Not just in the gym but in the ring as well.

"In talking with his other coaches and he worked with all of the coaches (since he was there) for three or four years and Norman Smiley, Bill Demott and all of them thought he could be a real pain in the ass”

“Sometimes he can be awesome and other times he could be a pain in the ass. He’s one of those guys that thought he trained at DeFranco’s so he knows everything.

"I do a lot of things very similar and somewhat the same as what DeFranco does but certain things may be different and just because you did it one way, I’m asking you to do it different right now and if am asking you for a certain reason it’s because I want to see you do it this way because I am building to something else.

"Everyone that knows Enzo knows he is a hell of a character and a good guy but he can be a pain in the ass to work with sometimes, not all the time.”

