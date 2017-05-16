Toms Skujins has been removed from the Tour of California after suffering severe concussion in a heavy fall.

The Latvian, riding for team Cannondale-Drapac, crashed on stage two, breaking his collarbone in the process.

Immediately, it was clear something was wrong as he tried - but failed - to get back on his bike.

But things could have been a lot worse for Skujins.

After retrieving his sunglasses from the other side of the road, he clearly forgot where he is and somehow avoids the oncoming peloton.

After removing him from the race, the team has explained that they’re now following their internal concussion protocol.

Meanwhile, Skujins has tweeted since the horrific crash.

He wrote: “I would never suggest getting in a fight with tarmac because you will loose.”

At least he can see the funny side of it.

Meanwhile, Cannondale-Drapac sport director Tom Southam said: "Toms' crash obviously had a huge impact on us today. It was a high-speed crash and unfortunately it happened at a time when the race was fragmented, which delays information and makes these situations extremely hard.

"Toms instinctively continued riding but it was clear that he couldn't go on. It's a blow for the team and for his own ambitions but that was a serious fall, and racing can take a back seat while he heals."

Jonathan Vaughters, the chief executive of Slipstream Sports, who own Cannondale-Drapac, said: "Concussion recovery varies from person to person and from day to day.

"We'll evaluate Toms daily and he'll need to pass a cognitive test before he returns to hard training or racing. His health is the most important thing to all of us."

