GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

In partnership with inCycle inCycle

Cycling

Toms Skujins.

Toms Skujins removed from Tour of California after horrific crash

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Toms Skujins has been removed from the Tour of California after suffering severe concussion in a heavy fall.

The Latvian, riding for team Cannondale-Drapac, crashed on stage two, breaking his collarbone in the process.

Immediately, it was clear something was wrong as he tried - but failed - to get back on his bike.

Article continues below

But things could have been a lot worse for Skujins.

After retrieving his sunglasses from the other side of the road, he clearly forgot where he is and somehow avoids the oncoming peloton.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Shane McMahon reveals what really separates RAW from SmackDown Live

Shane McMahon reveals what really separates RAW from SmackDown Live

Watch: Does what Reigns and Rollins did at France show hint at Shield reunion?

Watch: Does what Reigns and Rollins did at France show hint at Shield reunion?

Why Liverpool should desperately want Borussia Dortmund to win this weekend

Why Liverpool should desperately want Borussia Dortmund to win this weekend

After removing him from the race, the team has explained that they’re now following their internal concussion protocol.

Meanwhile, Skujins has tweeted since the horrific crash.

He wrote: “I would never suggest getting in a fight with tarmac because you will loose.”

At least he can see the funny side of it.

Meanwhile, Cannondale-Drapac sport director Tom Southam said: "Toms' crash obviously had a huge impact on us today. It was a high-speed crash and unfortunately it happened at a time when the race was fragmented, which delays information and makes these situations extremely hard.

"Toms instinctively continued riding but it was clear that he couldn't go on. It's a blow for the team and for his own ambitions but that was a serious fall, and racing can take a back seat while he heals."

p1bg945u5vhr164s4rto2bk6vf.jpg

Jonathan Vaughters, the chief executive of Slipstream Sports, who own Cannondale-Drapac, said: "Concussion recovery varies from person to person and from day to day.

"We'll evaluate Toms daily and he'll need to pass a cognitive test before he returns to hard training or racing. His health is the most important thing to all of us."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tour De France
Mark Cavendish
Sir Chris Hoy
Cycling
Sir Bradley Wiggins
Team GB

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Shane McMahon reveals what really separates RAW from SmackDown Live

Shane McMahon reveals what really separates RAW from SmackDown Live

Watch: Does what Reigns and Rollins did at France show hint at Shield reunion?

Watch: Does what Reigns and Rollins did at France show hint at Shield reunion?

Why Liverpool should desperately want Borussia Dortmund to win this weekend

Why Liverpool should desperately want Borussia Dortmund to win this weekend

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Bully Ray fires back at Randy Orton in ongoing Twitter spat

Bully Ray fires back at Randy Orton in ongoing Twitter spat

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again