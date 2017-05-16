Liverpool look almost certain to qualify for next season's Champions League with just one game left to play.

As long as they beat Middlesbrough on the final day - or Arsenal fail to win either of their last two matches - elite European football will be back at Anfield later this year.

Playing against the best Europe has to offer will certainly have a big impact on what Jurgen Klopp can do in this summer's transfer market too.

Article continues below

As we rapidly approach the next window, Liverpool's German boss will already have a list of targets he would like to acquire, with the hope they can bring his side closer to this season's champions Chelsea.

One of those who is thought to be of particular interest is Virgil van Dijk.

Article continues below

The Southampton centre-back has been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield and he appears to tick all the boxes for the kind of defender Liverpool need to sign.

So there will be many fans intrigued to see his recent activity on Twitter which could provide a slight insight into where he stands right now.

And it appears he was one of the 5,706 Twitter users to have liked Georginio Wijnaldum's tweet after the Reds beat West Ham 4-0 on Sunday.

The tweet reads: "HUGE 3points!! Top 4 finish is in our hands! Unbelievable support as always 🔴🙌🏾 #YNWA @LFC"

Of course, it is worth pointing out that he also liked a tweet from Victor Wanyama later on so it is hard to say exactly how much you can read into it but it is probably still enough for some supporters to get excited.

Being international teammates, there is also a good chance Van Dijk was simply supporting Wijnaldum's success.

Nevertheless, it certainly won't help the speculation linking the Dutchman to Liverpool.

With Chelsea also believed to be interested, signing Van Dijk will not be easy, or cheap, but that is exactly why Champions League qualification is a necessity.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms