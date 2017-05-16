GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

.

Virgil van Dijk's recent activity on Twitter could excite Liverpool fans

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Liverpool look almost certain to qualify for next season's Champions League with just one game left to play.

As long as they beat Middlesbrough on the final day - or Arsenal fail to win either of their last two matches - elite European football will be back at Anfield later this year.

Playing against the best Europe has to offer will certainly have a big impact on what Jurgen Klopp can do in this summer's transfer market too.

Article continues below

As we rapidly approach the next window, Liverpool's German boss will already have a list of targets he would like to acquire, with the hope they can bring his side closer to this season's champions Chelsea.

One of those who is thought to be of particular interest is Virgil van Dijk.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Shane McMahon reveals what really separates RAW from SmackDown Live

Shane McMahon reveals what really separates RAW from SmackDown Live

Watch: Does what Reigns and Rollins did at France show hint at Shield reunion?

Watch: Does what Reigns and Rollins did at France show hint at Shield reunion?

Why Liverpool should desperately want Borussia Dortmund to win this weekend

Why Liverpool should desperately want Borussia Dortmund to win this weekend

The Southampton centre-back has been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield and he appears to tick all the boxes for the kind of defender Liverpool need to sign.

So there will be many fans intrigued to see his recent activity on Twitter which could provide a slight insight into where he stands right now.

And it appears he was one of the 5,706 Twitter users to have liked Georginio Wijnaldum's tweet after the Reds beat West Ham 4-0 on Sunday.

The tweet reads: "HUGE 3points!! Top 4 finish is in our hands! Unbelievable support as always 🔴🙌🏾 #YNWA @LFC"

p1bg93c9feaae12fn12gr1ku8ebi9.jpg

Of course, it is worth pointing out that he also liked a tweet from Victor Wanyama later on so it is hard to say exactly how much you can read into it but it is probably still enough for some supporters to get excited.

Being international teammates, there is also a good chance Van Dijk was simply supporting Wijnaldum's success.

FBL-WC-2018-NED-FRA

Nevertheless, it certainly won't help the speculation linking the Dutchman to Liverpool.

With Chelsea also believed to be interested, signing Van Dijk will not be easy, or cheap, but that is exactly why Champions League qualification is a necessity.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Philippe Coutinho
Football

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Shane McMahon reveals what really separates RAW from SmackDown Live

Shane McMahon reveals what really separates RAW from SmackDown Live

Watch: Does what Reigns and Rollins did at France show hint at Shield reunion?

Watch: Does what Reigns and Rollins did at France show hint at Shield reunion?

Why Liverpool should desperately want Borussia Dortmund to win this weekend

Why Liverpool should desperately want Borussia Dortmund to win this weekend

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Bully Ray fires back at Randy Orton in ongoing Twitter spat

Bully Ray fires back at Randy Orton in ongoing Twitter spat

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again