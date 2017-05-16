There is nothing like a tennis rally that ends with a piece of brilliance.

Frenchman Adrian Mannarino was taking on Pablo Cuevas from Uruguay in the first round of the Rome Masters.

The two players were going shot for shot in a baseline rally early in the second set after Cuevas had won the first set 6-4.

Out of nowhere, the Frenchman played a drop shot with a delightful flick of the wrist which completely bamboozled his opponent.

The ball had so much spin on it that it didn't allow Cuevas to play a return shot at it as it bounced back onto the other side of the net.

The crowd gave the shot a large round of applause, while the commentator calling the match gave it summed it up perfectly.

"That is pure genius from Adrian Mannarino, off the charts", he said.

Watch: Mannarino's moment of magic

Last week it was Cuevas who produced a moment of brilliance in the Quarter Final of the Madrid Masters against Alexander Zverev when he unleashed a no-look flick shot past his German opponent.

Watch: Cuevas' shot last week

This time around he was the on the receiving end of another terrific piece of skill.

The consolation for the 31-year-old - who is ranked 27 in the world and enjoying a very good season - was that he managed to win the match in straight sets 6-4 7-6(2).

Cuevas will now play the man who beat him in Madrid last week in eighth seed Austrian Dominic Thiem who had a bye in the first round.

Meanwhile, Mannarino who is ranked 47 in the world, can now prepare for his home grand slam which begins next Monday.

