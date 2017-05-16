GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Vince McMahon.

WWE hires on several new womens superstars

Women’s wrestling has come a long way in a very short time. The talent are no longer known as Divas and the female superstars have had some of the most memorable matches in recent memory while building up a new legacy of women’s wrestling after the attitude era.

As little as a decade ago, a lot of women’s matches were booked with gimmicks like pillow fights and bikini matches, but now they get a lot of the same treatment as male talent from WWE. The division’s biggest match to date was Charlotte and Sasha Banks’ Hell in a Cell last year.

That match closed the main card of a pay-per-view for the first time in the company’s history and was the first ever match of its kind. Both women were out not only to represent themselves, but there was a feeling of proving that they could compete on the same level as male superstars.

After all of these strides and the wonderful additions that have come up to the main roster from NXT, the WWE has made other moves to solidify one of the most solid offerings in its entire catalogue at the moment in the women’s division.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Io Shirai, a huge Japanese wrestling star will be making her way to the WWE. She agreed to an offer and Kairi Hojo will be joining her at the company.

Shirai is arguably the best women’s wrestler in the world today and her arrival with the promotion might signal the beginning of another golden age of women’s professional wrestling within the company. This development would place the quality of matches even higher.

The newest signee had one of 2016 on television for Lucha Underground and she ended up facing a man who physically dwarfed her. She made up for the size disparity with a masterclass in technique and added an amazing splash from high above her opponent.

She will likely be placed against Asuka after her arrival as the two will battle it out for the women’s championship at NXT TakeOver by the time next year’s WrestleMania rolls around. That match might end up being one of the better ones of this year, if not the best.

All in all, it is an exciting time for the company as they are reloading with talent as some of the more established names step back. The entire promotion will be in good hands with these up and coming talents waiting in the wings.

