Samoa Joe is in line to become one of the biggest heels on Monday Night RAW, still building up his WWE career after finally making the jump from NXT.

Joe hasn't had a chance to battle with many of the top stars in the WWE, but as long as he sticks around there's no reason to think he won't find his way to marquee matchups in the future. He made a name for himself with TNA but hasn't climbed the WWE ranks just yet.

Still, he played a key role in one of RAW's major feuds leading into WrestleMania 33, helping Triple H brutalize Seth Rollins as they spiraled down the Road to WrestleMania. Rollins was a formidable foe, but Joe has other fish he'd love to try frying.

Joe's been a headlining talent outside of the WWE for much of his career, and now he's looking to get his hands and lethal feet on some of the WWE's top guys. Joe discussed his time with the Asbury Park Press ahead of RAW in Newark.

The Destroyer was asked who he'd like to work with that's currently on the roster and he has an expansive list to check off.

"In a lot of ways, I think it would be easier to provide a list of people who I’m not excited to get in the ring and go a round with. I mean, the answer is probably more people than I can list in this certain amount of time.

"(At) the top of that list, obviously, (are) the John Cenas of the world, Randy Orton. Of course, me and AJ (Styles), we’ve battled for years back and forth, so anything involving him I’m more than compliant with. Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, the list really is quite long — and hopefully I’ll get to a lot of those places in the coming years," Joe said.

Joe was also asked about what the biggest adjustment has been going from TNA and his history on the independent circuit compared to the WWE.

"I think synchronizing your performance and what you do in the ring with some incredibly talented people on the production side of things. There’s a dedication and an intricacy to the production style that you find in WWE, and for me it was just minor adjustments," Joe said.

The Destroyer has himself in line to face some of those top names on RAW after being announced as part of Extreme Rules' fatal five-way match to determine the No. 1 contender

