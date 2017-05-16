The two-time former French Open champion Maria Sharapova will not play in this year's tournament after she failed to qualify for a wild card place.

French Open officials deciding against awarding the former champion and fan favourite Sharapova a place at this year's tournament as she looks to get back into top level tennis following her ban.

Sharapova, 30, who was banned for 15 months following an investigation into an illicit substance she had been taking has failed to register a place at this year's French Open after her world ranking was too low for automatic tournament qualification.

The former world number one will now have little chance to qualify directly for this year's Wimbledon championships in July and will once again have to hope on gaining entry through a wild card.

Sharapova is currently playing in the Italian Open in Rome where many believed she would play her final tournament before entering back onto the big stage at Roland Garros, however this will not be the case and Sharapova fans will have to wait another year to see her play in Paris.

Although, some tennis fans seem to be happy at the news that the Russian was not awarded a spot at the tournament with one tennis fan tweeting - "Very good decision in my opinion".

Sharapova, who was recently involved in a heated contest with Eugenie Bouchard who labelled her a "cheat" and then proceeded to knock her out of the Madrid masters, will have to fight to win both tennis fans and a few players support as she continues her return from a ban that has seen her drop to 211 in WTA world rankings for 2017.

We will now have to wait and see whether the former tennis star is able to once again win over the fans and gain a place in the upcoming Wimbledon and US Open later in the year.

However, one thing is for certain in that Sharapova will have a point to prove when and if she eventually returns to the top of the women's game.

